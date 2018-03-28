43% of Gemini PE Webinar Participants Note LP Pressure as Top Driver for Improving Fund Servicing

Current trends, best practices, and specific guidelines for existing and new PE managers.

What managers need to consider before outsourcing accounting and administration tasks.

Challenges administrators face delivering a bespoke service based on a manager's individual valuation policy, waterfall calculations, and distribution calls.

How Limited Partnerships are driving innovation.

How investors are redefining reporting and transparency for alternative assets.

Standard vs. non-standard reporting: to what extent standard reporting can be achieved.

How technology is driving change in data management.

Gemini polled investors and senior fund managers during the webinar, and revealed that 96% saw a clear value to outsourcing PE fund servicing, with access to expertise (53%), cost efficiency (28%), and security (19%) designated as the specific advantages of this model.

"The data is not surprising, as PE funds have grown tremendously in recent years. Through outsourcing, managers can more efficiently and effectively scale operations while delivering the unique calculations/reporting, communications, and capital calls/distribution these funds require," noted Mr. Schall.

Ms. Severino succinctly summed up the advantages and value of outsourcing by adding, "As an emerging fund manager, we have a limited number of hires, so we don't just look for service providers, we seek team members. We consider these experts to be an extension of our company. Having an extra set of eyes on our business is crucial for us to focus on our investment strategy while delivering bespoke insights to our clients."

About Gemini: Since 1983, Gemini has been providing our partners an ever-expanding suite of services for their investment products, such as modern investor servicing tools, portfolio administration and accounting, comprehensive compliance programs, and guidance on regulations, auditing, and distribution. Gemini's consultative approach and culture of service helps managers and investors navigate and flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape.

Gemini provides a single, integrated solution that supports the launching and servicing of mutual funds, hedge funds, ETFs, private equity funds, variable annuity trusts, and state-sponsored 529 plans. We also offer customized structures designed to support the unique needs of pensions, endowments, and foundations.

Gemini is a subsidiary of NorthStar Financial Services Group, LLC, which has over 875 employees and over $777 billion in assets under management and administration as of February 28, 2018. For more information, please visit www.thegeminicompanies.com.

