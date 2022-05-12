43% of Growth in E-sports Market to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Gfinity plc

Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Valve Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the e-sports market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 43% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the market in APAC can be mainly attributed to the increased introduction of global brands and products in the market, the rising adoption of online gaming, the growing knowledge and awareness of e-sports and their popularity among millennials, and the development of the gaming industry.

Key Segment Analysis

The MOBA segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. MOBA is a game in which teams of individual players control characters and then compete against another team of individual players. Smite, Heroes of the Storm, and League of Legends are popular MOBA games in the global e-sports market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Branding through e-sports is driving the global e-sports market growth. Sponsoring an e-sports event is one of the successful branding techniques. Successful brand promotion can provide new revenue opportunities for e-sports events and, in turn, drive the global e-sports market. HTC Corp, Twitch, Intel, Adidas AG, Vodafone Plc, The Coca-Cola Co., and Mercedes-Benz are some of the top sponsors of e-sports events. For instance, in May 2021, Over Active Media entered into a multi-year partnership with the Red Bull Gaming Studio.

The growing cost of game development will challenge the growth of the global e-sports market. The demand for various quality enhancements and innovations in game content has increased the cost of game development. Developers need to hire specialized artists for art designing in games, further augmenting production costs. The increasing game development cost is resulting in the high cost for the game franchise, thus creating a challenge for the global e-sports market.

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2058.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity plc, Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Interactive home entertainment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Game genre

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Game genre - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Game genre

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Game genre

5.3 MOBA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: MOBA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: MOBA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 FPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: FPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: FPS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 RTS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: RTS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: RTS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Game genre

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Game genre

6 Market Segmentation by Revenue stream

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Revenue stream - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Revenue stream

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Revenue stream

6.3 Sponsorships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Sponsorships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Sponsorships - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Media rights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Media rights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Media rights - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Advertising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Advertising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Advertising - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Publisher fees - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Merchandise and ticket sales - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Revenue stream

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Revenue stream

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 57: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

Exhibit 60: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 64: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Electronic Arts Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Electronic Arts Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 67: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Electronic Arts Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Epic Games Inc.

Exhibit 69: Epic Games Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Epic Games Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Epic Games Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Gfinity plc

Exhibit 72: Gfinity plc - Overview



Exhibit 73: Gfinity plc - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Gfinity plc– Key news



Exhibit 75: Gfinity plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Gfinity plc - Segment focus

11.7 Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Intergalactic Gaming Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Intergalactic Gaming Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Intergalactic Gaming Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Modern Times Group MTG AB

Exhibit 80: Modern Times Group MTG AB - Overview



Exhibit 81: Modern Times Group MTG AB - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Modern Times Group MTG AB – Key news



Exhibit 83: Modern Times Group MTG AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Modern Times Group MTG AB - Segment focus

11.9 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Exhibit 88: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 91: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 92: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 93: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: Tencent Holdings Ltd. – Key news

Holdings Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 95: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 96: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Valve Corp.

Exhibit 97: Valve Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Valve Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 99: Valve Corp. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

