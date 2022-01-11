43% of Growth to Originate from North America for Deep Learning Market | Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Deep Learning Market Analysis Report by Type (software, services, and hardware) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/deep-learning-market-industry-analysis

Deep Learning Market - Driver

The significant rise in the entry of startups is one of the key factors driving the deep learning market growth. With an increase in funding through various global investors, the global deep learning market has witnessed an intrusion of startups in recent years. The major startup sector that offers global deep learning is healthcare, which is focused on drug research and development. Other areas of application in deep learning are visual recognition, fraud detection, insurance, and agriculture. This gives opportunities to vendors to increase their market shares and attract customers from a wide range of industries. Thus, the rise in startups and deep learning applications in various industries is expected to drive market growth globally during the forecast period.

Deep Learning Market - Challenge

One of the major challenges for deep learning market growth is the lack of technical expertise. In comparison to traditional data analysis, deep learning demands a completely different set of technical skills and expertise. There is a limited number of specialists to provide the required expertise in business problems and organizations that have budget constraints have to shy away from hiring the right talent to fulfill the needs. Moreover, it is time-consuming for organizations to find well-trained professionals with appropriate skill sets. Thus, due to the shortage of expertise is limiting the implementation of deep learning models restricting the market growth of the global deep learning market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Deep Learning Players:

The deep learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new deep-learning launches, collaborating, and organizing expansions to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Sensory Inc.

Deep Learning Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Software - size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025

Deep Learning Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Deep Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Sensory Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

