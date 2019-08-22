43 years of making news and highlights for voice of minorities around the world. Unique Press Show and Exhibition of Julius Salik, who spent his whole life protesting and raising his voice against discrimination, keeping love and peace among minority and majority.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27, 2019. 12 pm to 5 pm at The National Press Club in Washington, DC. USA. Julius Salik is having a unique press show where he will display over 500 news cuttings and news throughout his 43 years of struggle and making history in doing all kinds of protest against hate and discrimination and raising his voice for minorities of the world, especially Pakistani minority.

The flame of liberty shines brightest in the dark. Born in a modest Christian home in Pakistan. We can think no worthier candidate for Nobel Peace Prize than Mr. Julius Salik and I have the honor to nominate as leader and Prime Minister of Pakistan. ( Benazir Bhutto 10 April 1996 )

Salik portrays his story as one of "hope, courage and conviction." Entering community service early in life, thus losing out on conventional education. Salik says his "life experiences is worth more than a PhD." He has no regrets in not abiding by the accepted theories of education because he feels "the theories and practices of others would have contaminated" his free thinking. For him, languages don't matter. "If you know what you are talking about, if you understand your mission in life, language is no barrier, and you can communicate," is his mantra.

A highlight of his activities was his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. He is continuing his work whether he receives awards or not. "I have not hurt anyone. I have never touched a pistol with my hand. I have always been engaged in peaceful protest. I am happy in my work, and I am happy that my work has attracted others, who consider me a father-figure," he says. Salik says his whole work is against three divisions: "Class, dress and glass." Glass? "Yes, glass. The rich refuse to drink from the same glass as the poor. It is a symbolism of the emotional and societal divide." https://www.facebook.com/Press-Show-of-Julius-Salik-August-27-2019-109167110434501/

Founder: Julius Salik

Nominee Noble Peace,

4-time elected Parliamentarian

and a Cabinet member

