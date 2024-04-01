$430,000 Awarded to Visionary Black Social Impact Leaders by BMe Community

MIAMI, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMe Community proudly announces its 2024 BMe Vanguard Awards. This national honor, sponsored by McKnight Foundation, Ballmer Group, NBA Foundation, George Kaiser Family Foundation, and Interfaith America, provides 43 honorees $10,000 in unrestricted funds to support their social impact initiatives along with enrollment in an advanced leadership enrichment program to expand their knowledge, influence, and networks.

The BMe Vanguard program brings inspiring and trusted Black leaders into a community that fosters their well-being, financial empowerment, collaboration, and positive social impact. BMe Vanguard honorees embody the #NextNarrative principle of defining people by their aspirations and contributions, rather than by their limitations or stigmas.

"BMe Vanguards come from all walks of life but share one authentic action-oriented love for humanity," said Trabian Shorters, Co-founder and CEO of BMe Community. "BMe Community and our partners are honored to recognize these deeply dedicated builders of Black people and all people's freedoms to Live, Own, Vote, and Excel (L.O.V.E.)."

Since its inception in 2013, BMe has given over $4 Million in angel grants, launching 260 social impact initiatives and supporting 160 more. On average, those initiatives raised 54 times BMe's angel investment and collectively serve millions of families across the United States.

The full list of 2024 BMe Vanguard Honorees is below. To learn more about BMe Community's impact, visit our website . For more information on ways to support the #NextNarrative, please visit www.NextNarrative.org .

2024 Vanguard Honorees

Andre Canty, Adeola Ariyo-Enikanoselu, Benjamin Carlton, BerThaddaeus Bailey, Carlisha Bradley, Cedric Ikpo, Desmond Meade, Dion'trae Hayes, Dondi Edwards, Dr. Brandon Cosby, Dr. Chris McNeil, Dr. Kelsey Moss, Dr. Tiffany Whitman, Emanuel "Boo", Milton, Fatima Moore, Jelani Anglin, Jermira Trapp, Jerrilyn Roberson, Jori Thibodeaux, Joy Lindsay, Leah Allen, Malik Rucker, Marcus Ellis, Marquess Dennis, Maya Dorsey, Mikeal Vaughn, Mohammed Jibriel, Nicole Brannon, Olivia Jefferson, Omare Jimmerson, Patrice Relerford, Robert Clark, Roger Cummings, Rondalyn Abode, Shannon Bennett, Shannon Smith Jones, Sheena Meade, Steven Harris, Steven Pargett, Tim Newton, Tony Lusiba, Trent Bowman, Tyler Izuagie

About BMe Community

BMe Community, an award-winning 501(c)(3) network, is building the #NextNarrative, a world where Black people, alongside all others, are defined by their aspirations and contributions, not by limitations or stereotypes. Founded in 2013, BMe connects social impact leaders, nonprofits, and institutions who invest in aspiring communities and equip them with the tools and resources to help establish Black people's (and all people's) freedoms to Live, Own, Vote, and Excel (L.O.V.E.).

In addition to our Asset-Framing® program, where we train leading organizations in matters of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, we also build high trust, high collaboration, and high impact Leadership Communities. The individuals and institutions in these networks have raised over $162 Million and helped 20 Million families of all races to L.O.V.E. For more information, please visit www.bmecommunity.org .

SOURCE BMe Community