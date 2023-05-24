43rd NORTH AMERICAN BENGALI CONFERENCE COMES TO ATLANTIC CITY

Over 8000 Attending the NABC 2023 Celebration of Freedom June 30-July 2

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPC Bengali Hall of Fame and Sree Sree Gita Sangha are proud to announce the Celebration of Freedom as part of the 43rd Annual North American Bengali Conference, to be held Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. This unforgettable event will attract over 8000 visitors to Atlantic City and is the largest social and cultural Bengali conference in North America. The celebration includes cultural programs, Bengali arts & films, seminars on business, literature, health and science with artists and luminaries from Bengal and across the world. This year the event will feature new components, including a torch ceremony, conch blowing world record attempt, three-mile run, cultural performances, wall painting event and an international film festival, in addition to seminars, exhibitions and live entertainment happening throughout the resort.

The torch ceremony will include 100 electronic torches brought by organizations from all over the USA and Canada. Their arrival will be live streamed and on display June 28 through 30 before they gather at Bader Field at noon, June 30, and begin a 200 costumed-person procession through Albany Avenue and the Atlantic City Boardwalk that ends with an assembly celebration at 2:30 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza.

At 6 a.m., Friday, June 30, the day begins with a unique world record attempt on the sand in front of Kennedy Plaza, as participants attempt to blow 500 conches simultaneously for one-minute. At 10 a.m., a three-mile run on the Boardwalk takes place with 20 participants from all over the USA, culminating with a finishing celebration attended by 300 guests at Kennedy Plaza.

Daily cultural presentations from reputed artists and performers from India and Bangladesh will take place twice daily — two hours each afternoon and two hours each evening — June 30 through July 2 at Kennedy Plaza. A mural event, including 75 school-age children guided by three professional artists, will also occur on an Atlantic City-approved open wall. An international film festival of Italian and South Asian movies will also be held at several locations at Atlantic City (Stockton Art Garage, Showboat Resort, Boardwalk Hall – West Hall, Seaview Dolce Hotel, Stockton University - Atlantic City Campus).

"The North American Bengali Conference is where East meets West and is a grand celebration of Bengali culture, life and tradition," said Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay, Convener NABC 2023. "Each year we meet in a world-class destination and this summer we are thrilled to bring our celebration to Atlantic City, one of the most exciting resorts in America."

The three-day event is expected to bring $6M to $8M in tourism revenue to Atlantic City.

For more information please visit: http://www.nabc2023.net/

SOURCE North American Bengali Conference