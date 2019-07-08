44 of Ankura's Global Professionals Recognized by Who's Who Legal as Consulting Experts

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a leading business advisory and expert services firm that leverages integrated risk management, governance, compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and management consulting capabilities, is pleased to announce that 44 of its professionals have been recognized as consulting experts by Who's Who Legal.

Who's Who Legal is a leading publication that annually identifies the foremost consulting experts and legal practitioners in business law. Based upon comprehensive, independent research, Who's Who Legal identifies leading experts and firms of the year in each of its featured practice areas.

"We are honored that Who's Who Legal has recognized our teams and professionals for their excellent client service and industry experience," said Jeffrey J. Berardi, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Ankura. "Our professionals are equipped with an expansive skillset and embody Ankura's collaborative culture to ensure clients receive tailored, multi-disciplinary expertise and innovative solutions. We could not be prouder of our team for their ongoing hard work as well as for this particular accomplishment."

Ankura has experienced significant growth in the past few years, expanding to serve a global marketplace. With professionals recognized in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, Ankura is uniquely positioned to draw upon local expertise when helping clients address complex business challenges across all geographies.

Following are the 44 Ankura professionals, organized by country, recognized on this year's Who's Who Legal Consulting Experts list:

USA

James Langenfeld (Competition Economists)

Frederick R. Warren-Boulton (Competition Economists)

Peter V. Badala (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Darin L. Buchalter (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

David Dale (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Robert W. Davenport (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Toshi Dezaki (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Patrick M. Kelly (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

John C. Livengood (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Israel Almodovar (Construction: Quantum and Delay | Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

Greg D. Crider (Construction: Quantum and Delay | Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

Jessica Block (Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

Mark Clews (Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

Katie Jensen (Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

John F. Stark (Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

Luke Tenery (Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

Jim Vint (Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

Colleen M. Yushchak (Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

Gene L. Deetz (Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

John Levitske (Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

Jean-Michel Ferat (Forensic Accountants)

Martin Wilczynski (Forensic Accountants)

Bernard F. Woolfley (Forensic Accountants)

Scott D. Gray (Forensic Accountants and Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

UK

Tony Farrow (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Mark Pontin (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Mamas Stavrou (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Michael Stokes (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Matthew Finn (Construction: Quantum and Delay | Future Leaders)

Colin Marden (Construction: Quantum and Delay | Future Leaders)

Richard Chalk (Digital and Data: Digital Forensic Experts | Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

Jon Fowler (Digital and Data: Digital Forensic Experts | Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

Tanya Gross (Digital and Data: Digital Forensic Experts | Digital and Data: Data and E-Discovery Experts)

Andrew Caldwell (Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

Dubai

Guy Elkington (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Paul Taplin (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

David Dellar (Construction: Quantum and Delay | Future Leaders)

Jacqui Record (Forensic Accountants and Construction - Quantum & Delay)

Singapore

Karen Fletcher (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Jon Prudhoe (Construction: Quantum and Delay)

Premjit Dass (Forensic Accountants)

Hong Kong

Neill Poole (Asset Recovery Experts, Forensic Accountants and Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

Ben Burley (Construction: Quantum and Delay | Future Leaders)

Fred Chan (Digital and Data: Digital Forensic Experts | Financial Advisory and Valuation: Quantum of Damages)

To learn more about our professionals' expertise and Ankura's distinct advisory capabilities, please visit www.ankura.com/expertise/.

