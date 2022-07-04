44% of Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Growth Contributed by APAC| Dominant Players Include Beerjet GmbH, Beverage-Air Corp., and Celli Spa among others| Technavio

Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Segmentation

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The competitive scenario provided in the commercial beer dispensers market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators.

Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. The commercial beer dispensers market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Player and their key offerings

Beerjet GmbH: The company offers different types of beer dispensers under the BEERJET brand.

The company offers different types of beer dispensers under the BEERJET brand. Beverage-Air Corp.: The company offers draft beer equipment and bar mobile portable draft beer dispensers

The company offers draft beer equipment and bar mobile portable draft beer dispensers Celli Spa: The company offers draft beer dispensing equipment.

The company offers draft beer dispensing equipment. Continental Refrigerator: The company offers keg coolers.

The company offers keg coolers. Fagor Industrial S. Coop: The company offers beer dispensers.

The company offers beer dispensers. Felix Storch Inc.

Hoshizaki Lancer Pty Ltd.

Kegco

True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

TURBO AIR Inc.

Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Segmentation Highlights

This report extensively covers commercial beer dispensers market segmentations by end user (hotels and restaurants, breweries, pubs, and bars, and others) and geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue-generating segment: The hotels and restaurants end-user segment held the largest commercial beer dispensers market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing number of hotels and restaurants across the globe.

Regional Analysis: 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for commercial beer dispensers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing pubs and hotels to facilitate the commercial beer dispensers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global commercial beer dispensers market as a part of the global household appliances market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the commercial beer dispensers market during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial beer dispensers market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial beer dispensers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial beer dispensers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial beer dispensers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial beer dispensers market, vendors

Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 49.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -7.40 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BeerjetGmbH, Beverage-Air Corp.,Celli Spa, Continental Refrigerator,Fagor Industrial S. Coop, FelixStorch Inc.,

Hoshizaki Lancer Pty Ltd., Kegco, True Manufacturing Co. Inc., and TURBO AIR Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for household appliances

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Hotels and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hotels and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hotels and restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Breweries, pubs, and bars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Breweries, pubs, and bars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Breweries, pubs, and bars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beerjet GmbH

Exhibit 45: Beerjet GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 46: Beerjet GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Beerjet GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Beverage-Air Corp.

10.5 Celli Spa

Exhibit 51: Celli Spa - Overview



Exhibit 52: Celli Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Celli Spa - Key offerings

10.6 Continental Refrigerator

Exhibit 54: Continental Refrigerator - Overview



Exhibit 55: Continental Refrigerator - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Continental Refrigerator - Key offerings

10.7 Fagor Industrial S. Coop

Exhibit 57: Fagor Industrial S. Coop - Overview



Exhibit 58: Fagor Industrial S. Coop - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Fagor Industrial S. Coop - Key offerings

10.8 Felix Storch Inc.

Exhibit 60: Felix Storch Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Felix Storch Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Felix Storch Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Hoshizaki Lancer Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Hoshizaki Lancer Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Hoshizaki Lancer Pty Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Hoshizaki Lancer Pty Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Hoshizaki Lancer Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Kegco

Exhibit 67: Kegco - Overview



Exhibit 68: Kegco - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Kegco - Key offerings

10.11 True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 70: True Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: True Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: True Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TURBO AIR Inc.

Exhibit 73: TURBO AIR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: TURBO AIR Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: TURBO AIR Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology



Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

