44% of U.S. Consumers Would Rather Visit the Dentist Than Wait Seven Days for a Refund

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As retailers prepare for the NRF Big Show in New York City, new consumer research from TodayPay , an award-winning U.S. technology company, reveals a striking shift in shopper expectations: 44% of U.S. consumers say they would rather visit the dentist than wait seven days for a refund. The finding comes from the third annual nationwide study Where Is My Refund? Understanding When, Where & How Consumers Want Their Money Back . Based on a survey of nearly 1,400 U.S. consumers, the report shows that refund speed, transparency, and flexibility now, more than ever, play a decisive role in how consumers evaluate brands, determine loyalty and decide where to shop next.

Refunds Are the New Frontier in Customer Loyalty

Once considered a back-office process, refunds have become one of the most emotionally charged moments in the customer journey. According to the report, 94% of consumers say an instant refund guarantee increases the likelihood they complete a purchase, while 92% say they would shop again with a retailer that offers faster refunds. 85% report improved brand perception following a fast refund, and 34% say they would pay a fee to receive their refund sooner.

"Refunds have quietly become one of the most important — and most overlooked — drivers of customer loyalty in retail and ecommerce," said Jeremy Balkin, Founder and CEO of TodayPay. "When nearly half of consumers would rather go to the dentist than wait a week for their money, that's actually become a fundamental business problem, and every CEO should take note."

Balkin adds, "Refunds are a defining moment in the customer experience. The brands that win in 2026 will be those that treat the refund channel as a strategic advantage rather than an operational afterthought."

Introducing Returnuary

The report also introduces the concept of Returnuary — the period following peak shopping seasons when return volumes surge and refund experiences are most visible. During this time, refund delays can drive higher customer service volume, increased disputes, and lost repeat purchases. For many retailers, Returnuary has become a defining test of customer experience maturity.

As consumers grow accustomed to instant payments and real-time digital services, even modest refund delays are increasingly viewed as broken experiences. The research shows that slow or opaque refunds erode trust and quietly influence whether customers repurchase or churn.

With nearly $1 trillion in refunds flowing through the U.S. economy annually, the ability to manage refunds efficiently has become a competitive differentiator.

"I've seen firsthand how refund delays amplify both cost and customer dissatisfaction," said Antonio Colicchio, founder of The Returns Guy and ex head of returns and customer care for Abercrombie & Fitch. "Faster refund approaches address one of the most persistent pain points in the returns lifecycle. The data shows that refund speed is no longer an operational detail — it is a critical conversion and retention lever."

About the Report

Where Is My Refund? Understanding When, Where & How Consumers Want Their Money Back examines how U.S. consumers perceive refund timing, transparency, and choice across retail and ecommerce. The report is based on a nationwide survey of 1,387 qualified U.S. consumers, conducted in 2025, and offers insight into how refund experiences influence purchasing decisions, loyalty, and brand trust.

About TodayPay

TodayPay helps merchants modernize refund experiences by enabling faster, flexible, fraud-proof, and instant refund delivery. TodayPay is an award-winning U.S. technology company founded by Jeremy Balkin, who previously served as a Managing Director and head of fintech at J.P. Morgan. For more information, go to https://www.todaypayme.com

