44 Wealth Management Joins the tru Community

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 44 Wealth Management LLC, a registered independent wealth management firm serving families and business owners interested in planning a legacy, today announced their move to independence, with the help of tru Independence (tru), an open architecture platform that provides financial advisors with a full suite of business services needed to operate independently. 44 Wealth Management is founded by Blaine Werner, CFP®, CIMA®, with a team of two advisors and three client associates.

"Our clients are our number one priority at 44 Wealth Management, and we are excited about this opportunity to serve them at higher levels of excellence," said Werner. "Our goal has always been to develop a deep connection between client's lives and their finances. This move allows us to expand our ability to do just that. Joining the tru family will be essential to our success as we continue to navigate the complexities of the launch of an independent wealth management firm. We are excited about the business benefits they bring so that we can continue to focus on our number one priority—our clients."

The breakaway team previously managed approximately $400 million in assets and has 60+ years of experience growing and preserving the wealth of their clients, which consist of multi-generational families and business owners. They specialize in legacy planning for clients looking to pass assets to the next generation and charitable organizations. The firm serves as a single touchpoint for client's personal and professional lives by simplifying and streamlining planning and portfolio management. Werner – who was a Managing Director at his previous firm, has worked in the industry for over 40 years – and has been named to Barron's "America's Top 1,200 Advisors" and is currently on the Forbes' "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors".

"We have worked in partnership to give 44 Wealth Management their independence, and we welcome them to the tru family," said Craig Stuvland, CEO, tru Independence. "We are dedicated to providing the important support 44 Wealth Management will need to continue to provide an excellent client experience. Blaine and his team are seasoned and experience group of hardworking, dedicated individuals who uphold the fiduciary duty. We are excited to continue to work with them and be a part of growing their independent advisory firm."

About tru Independence

Founded in 2014, tru Independence is an open architecture platform that provides the full suite of services needed for established wealth management firms and RIAs seeking independence to grow their businesses efficiently and effectively. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence provides access to turnkey technology infrastructure, in-house C-suite level personnel, and expert practitioners that specialize in business management and fiduciary responsibility, including employee training, business consulting, operations support, and compliance. The breadth and depth of this expertise allow advisors to focus on client services, while tru focuses on growing and preserving their business. For more information, please visit www.tru-ind.com .

