44 West Mining Announces Expansion of its Kitty Site and Deployment of 575 New Bitcoin Miners

GILLETTE, Wyo., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 44 West Mining, LLC ("44 West" or the "Company"), Wyoming's premier immersion-cooled Bitcoin (BTC) mining company, today announced the deployment of a 3 Megawatt (MW) Intelliflex™ immersion-cooled BTC mining module and 575 Antminer S19j Pro BTC miners to the Company's Kitty site in Gillette, WY, expanding the Company's footprint to approximately 135PH/s hashrate and over 1,000 BTC miners. Following this deployment, approximately 5MW of 20MW total capacity is now operational at 44 West's Kitty site.

Jamie Terranova, President & CEO of 44 West, commented, "We are pleased to announce that we have begun the expansion of our Kitty site in Gillette. With this new mining capacity, and the many benefits of operating in Wyoming, I believe we are well positioned to continue our growth and operational strength through the upcoming halving event."

"We are committed to deploying state-of-the art equipment at Kitty. We decided early in the formation of the Company to pursue an all immersion-cooled model, maximizing efficiency and durability of our hardware. We intend to continue with this strategy as we further expand the site and explore additional expansion opportunities within the state of Wyoming" continued Mr. Terranova.

44 West Mining was formed as a joint venture between Longhorn Generation LLC and CSD Energy Advisors, bringing together core competencies in crypto mine management, energy demand response, and private equity/investment. Our facility in Gillette, WY utilizes the abundant resources of the Powder River Basin to power up to 20MW of bitcoin mining. This site will run all immersion-cooled mining equipment to leverage its many operational benefits.

