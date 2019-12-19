44-year-old Mother from Muscat, Oman Gets New Lease of Life in India

A family friend suggested that they should seek medical advice from Wockhardt Hospitals, India. Dr. Mazda Turel, Neuro & Spine surgeon explained, "Mrs. Aisha had degenerative condition in the spine, which caused severe low back pain radiating to her legs as well. Along with this, patient was also suffering from rheumatoid arthritis since 10-15 years and Fibromyalgia-condition where patient experiences pain all over the body. After an MRI, I identified the location of the degeneration of vertebrae L2-L3 to L5-S1. The nerves were getting compressed due to stenosis, causing the pain. I decided to take the minimal invasive surgery route. With this novel technique, a small incision of 2 cms is created and by decompression, we could free the nerves, which were getting compressed. Patient would definitely be pain free and outcome of the surgery would bring optimal results."

Patient's son was very impressed with the overall treatment received at the hospital, and said, "My mother has started to walk again and is happy. We can see the improvement in her attitude. The admission processes in the hospital were efficient and hassle-free. We were allocated a very good room and provided with a translator."

He added, "Dr. Turel is an excellent and dedicated Neuro & Spine surgeon; he explained in great detail the options we had for mother."

About Wockhardt Hospitals, India

