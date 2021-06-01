44th & 3rd Bookseller Announces Grand Opening at Entra West End on June 1st , 2021

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 44th & 3rd Bookseller has announced their Grand Opening date for this Summer. The Black, family-owned bookstore will be officially opening their doors on June 1st , 2021. Previously located in the Little Five Points area, the bookseller's new home will be located in the new Entra West End property that was opened just last year.

44th & 3rd Bookseller is a Black, family-owned book and culture brand headquartered in the heart of Atlanta, GA. Its founders, Warren, Cheryl, and Allyce Lee established the brand in 2017 with the mission to be a source of unbiased literature that is true to the rich culture of excellence experienced and expressed in the black community worldwide.

"We are excited to contribute to a rich, black literary experience in Atlanta's historic West End," says co-founder Cheryl Lee.

The Lee Family has committed to making 44th & 3rd Bookseller a world class destination for visitors to the Atlanta University Center. In addition to featuring unique books, 44th & 3rd will also hold curated events, author readings, and creating strong relationships with members of the local West End community.

About Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM)

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation's leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists and public health professionals. In 2011, MSM was recognized by Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation's No. 1 medical school in fulfilling a social mission. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care.

Morehouse School of Medicine is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master's degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit www.msm.edu or call 404-752-1500.

About Carter

Carter is one of the country's leading real estate investment, development and advisory firms with mixed-use, multi-family, office, student housing and education/institutional projects under construction around the country. Founded in 1958, Carter is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has a proven history of creating value for its partners, investors and clients. Today, the company is focused on developing urban mixed-use projects in Atlanta and select markets. Carter also invests in value-add real estate investment opportunities, having invested over $1.2 billion in assets in the past decade. The company's program management practice provides representation to education, institutional and government clients, while its advisory practice advises clients and partners as they make strategic real estate decisions. For additional information on Carter, please visit: www.carterusa.com.

SOURCE 44th & 3rd Bookseller