44th Annual ONS Congress Celebrates Oncology Nursing Innovation, Research, and Patient Care

PITTSBURGH, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annually, the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) brings together more than 3,700 oncology nurses from across the country and around the globe to celebrate and advance the oncology nursing profession. The 44th Annual ONS Congress in Anaheim, CA, from April 11–15, 2019, showcases educational sessions, networking opportunities, and groundbreaking nursing research.

One key theme for the 2019 ONS Congress is nurse-led innovation. On April 11, ONS member and keynote speaker Rachel Walker, PhD, RN, OCN®, assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and American Association for the Advancement of Science Invention ambassador, will discuss the ways nurses have changed health care for more than 100 years. New for 2019, Johnson & Johnson is sponsoring the keynote address and opening ceremony.

"For more than 120 years, Johnson & Johnson has proudly supported the nursing profession and partnered with nurses on the frontlines of care," team at Johnson & Johnson said. "Today, we are focusing on elevating the visibility and impact of nursing by championing nurse-led innovation, supporting skills development, developing nurse leaders, and strengthening nurse resiliency. This sponsorship also represents a continuation of a 25-year partnership with the ONS, where the Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson have partnered in the essential work of ensuring that oncology nurses have the latest information they need to best care for their patients. At Johnson & Johnson, we believe nurses change lives and that changes everything."

For four days in Anaheim, oncology nurses will attend sessions in five educational tracks designed specifically for the field, including clinical practice; advanced practice; leadership, management, and education; research; and radiation. Each session provides continuing education opportunities for nurses as well. Attendees will also discover ways to advance their careers at ONS's Career Fair, where educational presentations provide useful tips on resume writing, how to leave an impression in job interviews, and best practices for publication, along with many other career-centric sessions.

For nurses unable to attend Congress, ONS will stream live coverage of selected sessions at congress.ons.org and archive them after each initial broadcast. Members and attendees can access the sessions online after Congress to revisit or share material with their colleagues back home.

ONS is a professional association of more than 39,000 members committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org. To Register for a Congress press pass, please email nlininger@ons.org.

Media Contact: Nicole Lininger

Email: NLininger@ons.org

Phone: (412) 859-6321

Congress Onsite Press Number: (724) 601-0337

SOURCE Oncology Nursing Society

Related Links

http://www.ons.org

