$45 Billion Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery market accounted for $9.98 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $45.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Demand for the quick delivery of packages and growth in the use of low-cost and light payload drones for product delivery by startups are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of proper infrastructure may hinder the market growth.

Last-mile delivery refers to the movement of a product to its final destination. This part of the delivery process often comprises over half of the overall delivery costs on the entire process. As free shipping and excessive orders are being placed more frequently, there's been a need for a more high-tech and efficient solution. In this scenario, Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery gains importance. It includes the implementation of aerial delivery drones.

Based on the range, long-range (>20 kilometres) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the popular use of drones and vehicles for fast and cost-effective delivery of packages to locations at long distances. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the uninterrupted efforts being made in the US and Canada for the improvement of next-generation drone and ground delivery vehicle technologies.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players profiled in the Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery market include



Zipline

Airbus

Matternet

Drone Delivery Canada

Flirtey

Flytrex

Skycart

Hardis Group

Wing

Dronescan

Unsupervised.AI

Altitude Angel

Nuro

Eliport

Starship Technologies

Robby Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Platform

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aerial Delivery Drones

5.3 Ground Delivery Vehicles

5.4 Other Platforms



6 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Inertial Navigation System (INS)/ Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

6.2.2 Airframes

6.2.3 Sensors

6.2.4 Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

6.2.5 Batteries

6.2.6 Propulsion Systems

6.2.7 Cameras

6.2.8 Radars

6.2.9 Motors

6.2.10 Lidar

6.2.11 Other Hardwares

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Inventory Management

6.3.2 Fleet Management

6.3.3 Route Planning and Optimizing

6.3.4 Live Tracking

6.3.5 Computer Vision

6.4 Infrastructure

6.4.1 Charging Stations

6.4.2 Ground Control Stations

6.4.3 Micro-Fulfillment Centers

6.4.4 Vertiports/Landing Pads



7 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rotary-Wing

7.3 Fixed-Wing

7.4 Hybrid

7.5 Delivery Bots

7.6 Autonomous/ Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks



8 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Payload Weight

8.1 Introduction

8.2 8.3 5-10 Kilograms

8.4 >10 Kilograms



9 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Range

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Short Range (<_0 />9.3 Long Range (>20 Kilometers)



10 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare & Pharmacy

10.2.1 Equipment Transport

10.2.2 Medicine Supply

10.2.3 Blood Supply

10.2.4 Organ Transport

10.3 Logistics & Transportation

10.3.1 Package Delivery

10.3.2 Postal Delivery

10.4 Retail & Food

10.4.1 Grocery Delivery

10.4.2 E-Commerce

10.4.3 Food Delivery



11 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/edrstn





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

