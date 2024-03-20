45 New Members Join the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

As the community convenes at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Paris, CNCF welcomes continued investment from organizations around the world

PARIS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that 45 new members have joined the Foundation. Together with hundreds of organizations spanning continents and industries, these new members will help drive cloud native innovation to respond to the diverse and pressing challenges organizations face.

"Every quarter it is inspiring to see the number of diverse organizations who are contributing to and leveraging cloud native technologies, and who endeavor further involvement with the community," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the CNCF. "Without the investment from these forward-thinking companies, we would not be able to achieve what we have thus far in building an incredible ecosystem around Kubernetes, responding to challenges we didn't even know existed when we started in 2015. We look forward to working together with these new members."

About the newest Silver Members:

8gears Container Registry is a Harbor-based container image management solution provided and operated by the respective project's maintainer and contributors.

AOE's Cloud & DevOps expertise enhances your IT through advanced Kubernetes consulting, offering knowledge transfer, training, operations, and implementation services, enabling you to adeptly manage container orchestration and future-proof your business.

Apollo GraphQL is the maker of Apollo GraphOS, a platform that enables API platform teams to connect their APIs and deliver a self-service graph that can power any number of applications.

appCD provides Generative Infrastructure from Code automatically based on application code with golden standards applied without requiring any code annotation or extensive configuration coding required.

AuriStor's flagship product, AuriStorFS, is a cloud native, secure, global namespace distributed file system that allows organizations to store their data in any combination of hybrid/multi clouds and easily access it directly from any device, server or Kubernetes pods.

Aviatrix is the cloud networking expert on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile.

Codium offers a AI-powered interactive code integrity dev tool enabling developers to ship software faster and with fewer bugs.

Daytona is the open-source development environment manager that allows setting up dev environments on any infrastructure with a single command.

Effectual, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, is an innovative, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization.

Embrace is transforming OpenTelemetry for mobile, providing end-to-end visibility into mobile user experiences so engineers can resolve performance issues before they become widespread.

Gcore accelerates AI training and inference, provides comprehensive cloud services, improves content delivery, and protects servers and applications.

IONOS is the leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses.

is the leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses. ITGix is a DevOps and managed services company that specializes in building and supporting Kubernetes clusters across popular cloud providers, as well as on-premise vanilla installations

ITQ delivers comprehensive cloud-native solutions across Europe's major language regions (Dutch, French, German, and English), spanning customer data centers and cloud environments, with over 2 decades of expertise.

Kapeta is a next-generation Internal Developer Platform using AI and automation across the software lifecycle, enhancing efficiency and freeing 80% of the budget. Through this Golden Path of software development, revolutionizing how we build, deploy, and innovate, you can accelerate time to market by 5X.

Leaseweb, a leading Cloud services and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 20,000 customers for over 25 years with services such as Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services, supported by exceptional customer service and technical support.

Massdriver is a self-service infrastructure platform for developers powered by your organization's infrastructure-as-code, security, and compliance tooling.

Middleware is a cloud observability platform that unifies all telemetry data in one place with a focus on cost efficiency and user experience, enabling developers to solve problems faster without having to worry about a complex telemetry stack.

NodeShift is an affordable on-demand cloud with GPUs, CPUs and Storage at scale.

NovaGlobal specializes in building AI-HPC systems that leverage accelerated computing, with Kubernetes serving as the orchestration framework for organizations interested in applying these systems to both scientific and enterprise applications.

OpenMetal has developed a modern IaaS platform that combines the benefits of private cloud, public cloud, and bare metal all fused into one open source system, providing both operational and cost efficiencies over traditional cloud.

PCP CONSULTING offers cloud native and public cloud solutions, expert consulting services tailored to elevate cloud security posture, as well as innovative approaches and commitment to excellence to transform our clients cloud journey.

Pelanor streamlines cloud cost management - See deep into shared costs, connect the dots with Cloud Graph, empower & unite developers, FinOps & Executives behind a single, autonomous platform for cloud cost.

Qubex: K8s Automation Platform that ensures peak performance at peak events.

Redpill Linpro - as the Nordic Open Source specialist and digital societies builder we contribute to the sustainable development of societies by helping companies increase their competitiveness and making digital services even better for more people.

Shandong Cvicse Middleware Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of basic software products and services in China. It has been deeply engaged in the middleware industry for 20 years and is committed to promoting technological innovation, productization, and industrialization of middleware, and has established a trustworthy brand reputation in China.

Simplyblock provides predictable latency and high-performance clustered storage software for IO-intensive workloads (such as databases, analytics solutions, document stores, and others) running in Kubernetes, offering Persistent Volumes with up to 50% improved cost-to-performance ratio compared to legacy cloud storage offerings.

Stacklok, co-founded by Craig McLuckie, a co-creator of Kubernetes and founding member of CNCF, provides Minder, an open source software supply chain security platform, that uses a Kubernetes-like model of automated policy assertion and remediation to keep your source repos, build processes, and software artifacts continuously secure.

Syntasso is the creator of Kratix: the open-source framework for building composable internal developer platforms (IDPs) that enable platform engineers to provide a great self-service developer experience, incorporate key business processes, and effectively manage Day 2 requirements.

Treyee is a Latin American technology consulting company with a multicultural mindset offering our services worldwide.

Veritas Automata's mission is to provide intelligent, verifiable, and automated solutions that conquer even the most intricate business challenges by specializing in the creation of autonomous transaction processing platforms that harness the power of blockchain and smart contracts.

At xgeeks, we accelerate enterprise success with Cloud Native technology, by making the promise of DevOps, Data, and Digital Products impact a reality.

Yovily's mission is to drive software innovation by delivering secure and scalable Kubernetes solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

Zesty helps organizations to be more adaptable to changing business needs by making their cloud infrastructure more dynamic, with offerings for compute, block storage, and Kubernetes.

Zuplo is an API Management built for companies that want to ship and quickly iterate on a Stripe-like quality API.

About the newest End User Member:

Back Market is a global marketplace for refurbished devices.

GIM UEMOA is the Interbank Electronic Payment Group of the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

About the newest End User Supporters:

HPS is an innovative payment solutions company at the forefront of the international payment industry providing payment solutions for issuers, acquirers, card processors, independent sales organisations (ISOs), retailers, and national & regional switches around the world.

Centrica Energy is a global renewable energy trading company, committed to driving the green transition and offering sustainable energy solutions.

888/ William Hill is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies with internationally renowned brands, including William Hill, 888, Mr Green and SI Sportsbook.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement and automation technology for process and laboratory applications.

Picnic is an online only grocery store. Delivering all your groceries over your doorstep with a free, next-day delivery service - and a friendly smile!

is an online only grocery store. Delivering all your groceries over your doorstep with a free, next-day delivery service - and a friendly smile! Merck , a research-intensive biopharmaceutical company, is at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals.

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

Switch is committed to improving performance, convenience and security in the digital world.

More information is available about End User support and membership.

The CNCF End User Community group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

