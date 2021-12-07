45% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Microinsurance Market | Evolving Opportunities with Al Amana Microfinance & Banco do Nordeste |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Microinsurance Market Analysis Report by Type (property insurance, health insurance, life insurance, index insurance, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/microinsurance-market-industry-analysis

The microinsurance market is driven by the increasing demand for insurance policies. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Microinsurance Players:

The microinsurance market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Al Amana Microfinance

Banco do Nordeste

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Bank of America Corp.

Citigroup Inc.

Fundacion Microfinanzas BBVA

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Life Insurance Corp. of India

Micro Insurance

Milliman Inc.

Microinsurance Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Property insurance - size and forecast 2020-2025

Health insurance - size and forecast 2020-2025

Life insurance - size and forecast 2020-2025

Index insurance - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Microinsurance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Microinsurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Amana Microfinance, Banco do Nordeste, Bandhan Bank Ltd., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Fundacion Microfinanzas BBVA, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Life Insurance Corp. of India, Micro Insurance, and Milliman Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio