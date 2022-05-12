45% of Insurance Claims are Not Fully Digital - New Digital Insurance Report from Lightico Shows Broken Customer Journeys Still a Problem

With Consumers More Open to New Digital-First Insurance Options, Survey Emphasizes Role that Digital Plays in Reducing Customer Churn and Signing New Policy Holders

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightico, digital completion pioneer, shared today the Digital Insurance Report 2022 which details consumer experiences, attitudes and expectations for their insurance provider. The report, which surveyed 1,385 US adults, revealed that 45% of insurance claims are not digital or only partially digital while 83% stated that the ability to complete claims digitally on their mobile is important or very important.

"The good news is that no one really questions the need for digital, however the concern is that a large number of customer journeys are still digitally incomplete," said Zviki Ben Ishay, CEO and cofounder at Lightico. "The expectation from consumers that journeys for insurance be as seamless as an Amazon purchase isn't going to change. It is imperative that insurers work to bridge the gaps in their customer journey to ensure that customers aren't forced offline in the middle of an interaction."

Key Findings:

79% are still concerned about in-person insurance meetings

83% say that mobile claims are important or very important

45% of claims are not digital or only partially digital

43% of claims took 4+ days to complete

Lightico's Digital Completion Cloud is a no-code, mobile-first solution for insurers and brokers that enables quick and seamless completion of high-friction interactions with customers including new policy signups, servicing, renewals and claims. The Digital Completion Cloud unifies eSignature, document collection, identification and verification, payment and more to be completed in a highly convenient and efficient multi-purpose channel.

About Lightico

Lightico is an award-winning SaaS platform that empowers businesses to accelerate their customer journeys through automated workflows. With the Lightico Digital Completion Cloud™, companies leverage no-code workflows to easily collect customer eSignatures, documents, and payments, and authenticate ID in real time — straight from the customer's smartphone. By unifying the previously siloed steps of customer-facing processes, businesses enjoy faster and shorter sales and servicing cycles, boost NPS, and significantly improve their completion rates. Hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated industries such as finance, insurance, and telecommunications, rely on Lightico to make their customer journeys more efficient and streamlined.

Press Contact:

Eytan Morgenstern

[email protected]

+1 (917) 688-4314

SOURCE Lightico