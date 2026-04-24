45 Players Unlock $2,650 Tournament Entries in Americas Cardroom Venom Vault Promotion

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom said 45 players have secured $2,650 entries into the Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments through its Venom Vault promotion, with tens of thousands of challenges already completed across the platform.

More than 71,000 challenges have been completed so far as players earn Vault keys through cash games, tournaments and streak-based challenges.

Players are continuing to make use of the Venom Vault. More than 98,000 Step 1 Survivor Flip tickets and over 10,000 Step 2 tickets have been issued so far, with hundreds of players advancing and 45 securing $2,650 Venom entries.

The $2,650 entries awarded through the promotion place players directly into the Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments, which are taking place at the same time. The schedule includes an $8 million guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em event featuring a top bounty of $500,000, alongside a $2 million guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha event with a top bounty of $200,000. Once Day 2 begins, every knockout guarantees at least $5,000.

"This is exactly the kind of promotion players love—real chances to turn everyday play into a shot at something big. The Venom Vault gives you multiple ways to get in, and once you're in, anything can happen," said Chris Moneymaker, Americas Cardroom Pro.

The remaining Dual Venom Day 1 flights are set for April 23, April 25, and April 26, giving players additional opportunities to qualify. Day 2 begins April 27, followed by the final table on April 28.

Each player starts with one complimentary Venom Vault key, while new players can earn up to seven additional keys by depositing within their first three days.

The Venom Vault promotion runs through April 26, with additional $2,650 entries still available as players continue earning keys and unlocking tickets.

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

ACR Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom