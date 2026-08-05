Americas Cardroom Brings Back the Venom Vault Ahead of $15 Million Dual Venoms

Every eligible player receives a free key, and every key unlocks a guaranteed prize.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom is bringing back the Venom Vault from August 3–30, giving every eligible player a free key that unlocks a guaranteed prize. Available prizes include Survivor Flip Step tickets and a $2,650 seat that can be used for either of the site's August Mystery Bounty Venoms.

Americas Cardroom

The promotion returns ahead of the $12 Million GTD No-Limit Hold'em Mystery Bounty Venom and the $3 Million GTD Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty Venom. Together, the two events carry $15 million in guarantees. The No-Limit Hold'em event features a $500,000 top bounty, while the Pot-Limit Omaha event offers a $250,000 top bounty. Both have minimum bounties of $5,000 once Day 2 begins.

Players can find the Venom Vault under My Account in the poker client, use a key and select a door to reveal their prize. Every key awards one prize, with Survivor Flip Step tickets ranging from $0.80 to $350 among the possible rewards.

Additional keys can be purchased for $2.99 or exchanged for 300 Combat Points. Players can also earn keys by completing challenges involving tournaments, cash games, Blitz Poker, consecutive days of real-money play, referrals and selected hand achievements.

Across six previous runs, the Venom Vault awarded 459,499 prizes, including 188 direct Venom entries. Unused keys expire when the current promotion ends on August 30.

More information about the Venom Vault can be found at Americas Cardroom.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom