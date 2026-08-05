A Huge July for Americas Cardroom Sets Up an Even Bigger August

Main Event storylines, new promotions and a High Times partnership lead into $15 million in Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom is closing out a July filled with televised player moments, new tournament launches, live-event packages and a major entertainment partnership before an even larger August schedule begins.

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Alex Foxen and Chris Moneymaker both featured prominently during ESPN's 2026 Main Event coverage. Foxen won a 142,500-chip pot after calling a 67,100-chip shove with Ace of Spades and Jack of Clubs against Jack of Hearts and Ten of Hearts. Moneymaker later exited on the stone bubble after calling a river shove with Jack of Hearts and Nine of Diamonds against Ace of Hearts and Ace of Spades on an Eight of Hearts, Seven of Spades, Seven of Diamonds, Seven of Clubs, and Eight of Spades board.

Americas Cardroom gave the bubble story an online sequel on July 28 with The Moneymaker Bubble Effect. The $0.10 buy-in event guaranteed $10,000, while the player eliminated directly on the money bubble received a $2,650 Venom seat.

July also brought the launch of the Run Up Series, featuring 163 events and more than $10 million guaranteed through August 17. The $2.5 million guaranteed 25th Anniversary Tournament began with a cumulative-stack format, and Venom Fever opened more than 1,500 guaranteed routes into the upcoming Venoms. Two special satellites also awarded 20 Moneymaker Poker Tour Aruba packages worth $5,000 each.

Away from the tables, Americas Cardroom announced its sponsorship of High Times' Kicking Back, a World Cup docuseries hosted by Ethan Zohn, with Martin Zamani appearing in sponsored poker and cannabis culture segments.

August raises the stakes with the Venom Vault, three Run Up Main Events on August 16, and two $2,650 Mystery Bounty Venoms beginning August 13. The No-Limit Hold'em event guarantees $12 million with a $500,000 top bounty, while the Pot-Limit Omaha event guarantees $3 million with a $250,000 top bounty.

Current schedules and qualification details are available through ACR Poker News.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom