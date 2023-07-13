450+ Scrabble Experts in Las Vegas for North American & World Championships

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 450 of the best Scrabble players in the world converge from 31 countries for the NASPA Double Down – reuniting them here after 22 years, host organization NASPA is setting up tables, chairs, and streaming rigs today at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in preparation for a great meeting of minds.

Over 300 of the players will spend the first week from July 14-19, competing in an open competition in six divisions to see who are the best players in North America. Then, after a one-day break, over 200 players will vie for the world title in an invitational competition from July 21-26. The top winner in each event takes home $10,000.

On most days, a daily schedule of 7 or 8 one-hour games (with a lunch break) offers the media a chance to interview players between games, while capturing the intense atmosphere of competition throughout the room. Viewers can follow full standings for all games, along with one feature game each round streamed with expert commentary. On the last day of each competition (July 19 and 26), attention will be focused on the top two finalists, who will play a head-to-head series to determine the champion.

NASPA CEO John Chew said, "Our game is 75 years old this year, and what better way to celebrate that than to see if one of four World Champions can reclaim their title in Las Vegas? We're going to see some incredible games full of amazing words!"

Since 2009, NASPA has been the governing body for over 19,000 competitive Scrabble players in the United States and Canada.

SCRABBLE is a trademark of Hasbro, Inc. in the USA and Canada, and of Mattel, Inc. elsewhere. NASPA and its activities are neither endorsed by nor affiliated with Hasbro or Mattel. 

Downloadable photos: https://bit.ly/naspamedia Event details: https://bit.ly/DD2023LV

Contact: John Chew
Phone: 214-810-2439, 416-876-7675
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.scrabbleplayers.org        

SOURCE NASPA GAMES

