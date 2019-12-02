450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

The 2020 Season MakeX competition program was released during the opening ceremony. The theme of the 2020 season will be Future Vision, and the competition will be divided into five programs in accordance with the age group. They are MakeX Inspire; MakeX Spark-Future Home; MakeX Starter-Smart Links; MakeX Challenge-Intelligent innovator; and MakeX Premier-Ultimate Warrior. The brand-new program MakeX Inspire will aim at children between 4-7 years old, and MakeX Premier will cover university students into the system.

Over the past year, MakeX Robotics Competition has swept over 6 continents with 60 countries and 150 cities, attracting over 10,000 teams to register for the competition. The Final adopted an AI-themed setting in the 30,000 m2 stadium, and the AI Carnival space outside of the stadium was another appealing spot where tech enthusiasts can linger around for hours.

One Vietnamese contestant, after days of learning and training, began to realize the nice qualities in teammates, "Though we still have different opinions, we always listen to each other to make it better." As a Chilean contestant said, "We laughed, we learned, we stressed and finally we had a great time!"

Through 3 years of exponential growth, MakeX Robotics Competition is becoming an internationally-renowned cross-cultural platform where contestants can exchange ideas, advanced technology, communicate through competition and teamwork, and develop creativity. MakeX will keep its momentum to grow to provide a bigger stage for more global contestants in the coming years.

About MakeX Robotics Competition

MakeX is an international competition platform for robotics events aiming to stimulate the public's passion to create, to explore and to share through events like Robotics Competition, STEAM Carnival, etc. Originated in China, MakeX is committed to promoting the STEAM education, robotics competition culture and attracting teenagers worldwide to participate in the competition.

Website: www.makex.io/

SOURCE Makeblock

Related Links

http://www.makex.io

