4505 Meats Launches "First-of-Its-Kind" Chef-Created Sausage Snacks

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello? Is it meat you're looking for? 4505 Meats is thrilled to introduce its new line of premium sausage snacks: 4505 Butcher's Snacks. Crafted with two full ounces of high-quality humanely raised pork and packed with18-24 grams of protein per serving, these keto-certified, paleo-friendly, gluten-free meaty sausage snacks are not your average meat sticks.

4505 Meats Launches New Butcher's Snacks

Created by a real butcher and sausage expert, Ryan Farr (author of the "The Definitive Guide to Sausage Making" and founder/chef of the popular 4505 Burgers & BBQ restaurant in San Francisco), these butcher-quality sausage snacks live up to their name. More sausage than meat stick, 4505 Butcher's Snacks feature:

More meaty protein: Up to 24g protein per link/serving (more than any meat stick currently in the market). Plus, they're Keto certified, Paleo friendly, and gluten-free.

Higher-quality meat: Going beyond no antibiotics, no added hormones, and no nitrites/nitrates, each link is crafted using humanely raised pork (no other major brand makes this commitment).

Butcher-inspired flavors: Flavors based on real restaurant recipes including the first-ever uncured bacon + cheddar sausage snack.

The multi-billion-dollar meat snack category continues to grow with consumer demand for high-protein, keto friendly meat (versus jerky) snacks at an all-time high. 4505 is on a mission to bring premium meat-based snacks to the market with the launch of Butcher's Snacks - a high-quality, protein-filled sausage snack with restaurant-quality ingredients. "I'm more of a butcher than a businessperson," says Farr, "I knew if 4505 was going to offer a meat snack, it had to be more sausage than stick. Butcher's Snacks are inspired by my favorite recipes and as a big sausage nerd, I am proud to offer these delicious Butcher's Snacks to my fellow meat lovers!"

4505 Butcher's Snacks are available in three authentic, satisfying flavors:

Original Recipe – A snappy take on a Midwest favorite -- the Bratwurst. Made with caraway and thyme - each bite is bursting with flavors you know and love.

Cheddar & Bacon – Studded with chunks of cheddar cheese and uncured bacon, two of your favorite foods have finally been combined in one meaty link. Pinch yourself. This is happening.

Red Hot – A spicy little number that gets its extra kick from paprika, cayenne, coriander and a little yellow mustard. A BBQ joint classic.

4505 Butcher's Snacks are available now on Amazon and at Sprouts Farmers Market. They will be launching nationally in Whole Foods this fall with other major retailer roll-outs to follow. SRP $2.99 per meaty two-ounce link!

About 4505 Meats

Founded in 2009 by chef and butcher Ryan Farr in his kitchen apartment in San Francisco, 4505 Meats was born out of a commitment to whole animal butchery and a desire to bring people simple ingredient, low/no carb, high protein foods. Today, 4505 Meats is the leading brand of premium, artisanal chicharrones (pork rinds) and the maker the newly launched Butcher's Snack sausage links. All 4505 Meats snacks use humanely and sustainably sourced animals. 4505 Meats' full line of products are available in grocery stores nationwide and on amazon.com. For more information on 4505 Meats, please visit www.4505meats.com or connect with them on Instagram at @4505meats.

