451 Media, Oleg Prudius Sign Deal To Develop Mythical Character

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 451 Media Group has signed an agreement with Oleg Prudius to develop a series based on an all new mythical character, Rogan, God of Gods, the company announced today.

451 Media Group is a diversified media, tech and entertainment company co-founded by Michael Bay, Anthony Gentile, John Gentile and Doug Nunes, that empowers original and mainstream creators across film, TV, immersive VR/AR, mobile gaming, digital content, and publishing. 451's portfolio includes original IP from such acclaimed talents as Scott Rosenberg, George Pelecanos, Rob Cohen and Mark Mallouk and many more. 451 is also a strategic investor with a portfolio in a range of innovative media technology companies.

"Meeting Oleg led to us developing this character which he can embody and bring to life," said 451 co-founder Anthony Gentile. "It was a first for us as all of our previous characters had been based on fictional characters; it allowed us to incorporate those unique aspects of Oleg's bigger-than-life persona that so impressed and fascinated us, and to create a wholly new original character and mythology. We are all thrilled to have 'The Big O' in our 451 family."

Prudius wrestled under the name "Vladimir Kozlov, The Moscow Mauler." He won the WWE Tag Team Championship with his partner Santino Marella and regularly fought against the biggest names in the sport including Triple H, The Undertaker, Jeff Hardy and Shawn Michael. Prudius was also the 2005 USA Open Heavyweight Sambo Champion. Since becoming an actor, Prudius has logged 21 credits which include roles in The Fate of the Furious and John Wick: Chapter 2 and, most recently, in season two of Marvel's The Punisher. His most significant role came as the strong man "Bear" in the action thriller and billion dollar box office hit Wolf Warrior II.

"I am honored that 451 is developing the character Rogan with me as the model," said Prudius. "I owe so much to Vince McMahon and WWE for giving me the opportunity to build my personal brand, and now I must thank Anthony and the team at 451 for opening even more doors. As I have researched my ancestry, the character of Rogan could easily have been my ancestral blood. This is a project I am so deeply excited to develop."

"Oleg is an amazingly talented and dedicated professional," said Robert Zito, Managing Partner of IPZ, which represents Prudius. "He is a phenomenal ambassador for brands, and will literally go through walls to make his projects successful. We could not be more happy for him."

About 451 Media Group: 451 Media Group is a full spectrum media entertainment company that builds its own IP and portfolio of exclusive transmedia brands to provide the highest quality stories, characters, and engaging new worlds. 451 utilizes leading advancements in mobile and online technology, and other innovative media channels to develop and launch its IP and brands across all worldwide platforms. For more information, visit www.4five1.com .

About IPZ: IPZ represents clients in sports, media, and entertainment, providing management, contract negotiations, consulting, public relations and marketing communications support. The company, an alliance with Zito Partners , is built on the integrity of its professionals, maintains a family focus, and provides whole life solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.ipzusa.com .

