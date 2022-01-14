456 Collectors Club Presale Sold Out: Worlds First NFT Art Club Makes History

Zevi G is a prolific and steadfast artist who uses his studio to bring unanticipated creations to life. In a world where love, unity and kindness have become a scarce commodity, Zevi is determined to make a change using his art and many compelling characters to spread this powerful message.

When asked about his larger-than-life sculptures, Zevi explains:

"The permanency of the large-scale pieces appeals to him in many levels, and feels that the pieces now have roots, a presence and will last forever being that each piece created is hand casted with metal or concrete."

The 456 Collector's Club by Zevi G is a collection of 4,560 unique algorithmically created NFTs featuring characters from Zevi G's signature series "456 Land". Holders become members of an exclusive Art Club and continually unlock redeemable artwork in intervals as the community grows, get access to future community events, and digital experiences.

Public Mint opens January 23, 2022, at 4:56pm EST at the price of 0.333 Ethereum. Pre-registration for Early Access to Public Mint, will open 1 day early on January 22, 2022, to avoid gas wars. Early Mint registration can be found at: http://456collectorsclub/early-public-mint-access/.

One of the more unique qualities and benefits of minting the 456 Collectors Club refers to the way the Smart Contract was optimized by project developers Metavate.io (http://metavate.io), which employs the latest gas optimization techniques to keep the gas fees as low as possible.

Prefixa (http://prefixa.com), a high-tech 3D Art Visualization Company and XR-ROOM by Prefixa, specialist in developing virtual galleries, Metaverse settings, and Metaverse avatars are assisting on the design work for the NFT project.

456 Collectors Club by Zevi G ties together the Physical and Metaphysical Art World. The project rewards members with both physical and digital utility.

Zevi's work can be found in many private collections, especially those of celebrities that recognize and relate to creative talent. One of Zevi's bestsellers has been Mr. Moneybags, saddled with two big bags of money, it brings a dialogue about helping each other and the positive things we can do with financial resources. One might also recognize the Ruler with his crown carrying the numbers 456 or the Messenger carrying a heart which seeks to promote a message of healing and compassion, created with no gender specification, no clothing, no emotions but always bearing a heart in his hands spreading the message of love and unity.

As with so many other characters from the artist's 456 Land, brings its message in a non-political vibe, a whisper, as opposed to a shout, but powerful, nonetheless. Zevi's work has been shown in galleries from coast to coast, in NYC, San Francisco and Miami as well as New Jersey.

SOURCE: 456 Collectors Club, Prefixa, Metavate, Zevi G

