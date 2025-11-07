46% Drop in Mental Energy? The FoundationMED Report That Has Every Industry on Edge

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New data reveals a staggering 46% decline in self-reported mental energy among adults over the past year, with sharp drops not just in tech and corporate sectors but also in healthcare, education, and service industries. According to the newly released Energy and Brain Health 2025 report from FoundationMED, this widespread depletion in cognitive vitality signals a looming crisis, with metabolic stress, disrupted sleep, and poor nutrition combining to threaten productivity and performance on a global scale.

Why This Matters

Adults facing chronic metabolic strain, including fluctuating blood sugar and mitochondrial dysfunction, were nearly twice as likely to experience brain fog, decision fatigue, and emotional burnout.

High-intensity industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, and remote work environments reported a 38% higher incidence of severe energy loss compared to last year.

If left unaddressed, the decline in mental energy could contribute to a $2 trillion global productivity shortfall by 2030.

What's Causing the Decline

The report identifies four major drivers of the ongoing decline in brain energy:

Metabolic dysfunction with irregular blood sugar and cellular overload strongly correlated to reduced cognitive performance. Sleep disruption with half of respondents averaging less than six hours of quality sleep reporting severe fatigue. Chronic stress and "burnt-out brain" syndrome from high-stakes decision making without recovery time. Nutritional imbalance driven by processed diets lacking in essential micronutrients.

Industries and Individuals Are Feeling It

From hospitals to classrooms to home offices, no sector is immune. The findings suggest a universal pattern of energy collapse impacting focus, creativity, and emotional regulation. Foundation Med emphasizes that organizations can no longer treat brain health as an individual concern but as a core metric of performance and sustainability.

Act Now or Fall Behind

The report calls for immediate action to restore cognitive energy. Key recommendations include improving metabolic health through structured nutrition and recovery periods, prioritizing sleep quality as a strategic business goal, and incorporating resilience and mindfulness training into workplace wellness programs. Without proactive change, companies risk widespread burnout, reduced innovation, and long-term economic loss.

View the full report from FoundationMED here .

About FoundationMED

FoundationMED is a consultative medical practice in Raleigh, NC designed to apply both traditional medical knowledge as well as advanced functional medicine principles to health care and health optimization.

