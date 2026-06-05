46 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2026 IAM Patent 1000

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the 2026 edition of Intellectual Asset Management (IAM)'s Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals. The firm was also recognized nationally in the United States and in nine regions for its patent litigation, prosecution, and transaction capabilities.

The guide identifies the top patent professionals in key jurisdictions around the globe, according to the publication. The patent professionals are identified after a five-month, extensive research process, including approximately 1,800 interviews with attorneys, patent attorneys, and in-house counsel.

The following practitioners were selected:

In addition to being recognized nationally in the United States for Prosecution and Trade Secret Litigation, Greenberg Traurig was recommended in the following key areas of practice in nine regions:

California for Litigation

Colorado for Prosecution

Illinois for Prosecution and Litigation

Massachusetts for Prosecution and Transactions

Minnesota for Prosecution

New Jersey for Global Patent Offering

New York for Prosecution and Litigation

Texas for Litigation

Utah for Global Patent Offering

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP