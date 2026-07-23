Greenberg Traurig Grows Benefits & Compensation Practice, Adding Kate Saracene and Lisa Christensen

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Benefits & Compensation Practice with the addition of Shareholder Katherine "Kate" Ulrich Saracene in the firm's New York office and Of Counsel Lisa Christensen in the Dallas office. They join from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

Saracene advises employers, insurers, third-party administrators, and health care providers on a broad range of employment, tax, and employee benefits matters, with a particular focus on health and welfare benefit plans. Drawing on more than a decade of experience as a human resources and employee relations professional at Xerox, she counsels clients on the design, administration, funding, and compliance of medical, dental, vision, wellness, leave, and other employee benefit programs. Her practice also encompasses complex projects involving self-funded health plans, on-site medical clinics, Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association trusts, multiple-employer benefit arrangements, and collectively bargained benefit programs. With over 20 years of advisory experience, her work frequently intersects with labor and employment law, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, tax, Affordable Care Act, insurance, and privacy issues.

"Kate's practice is focused on many of the issues organizations are navigating in today's evolving workplace, including employee benefits, health care, and workforce-related compliance matters," Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian L. Duffy said. "Her arrival reflects our continued investment in capabilities that are increasingly important to clients, and, together with Lisa, further strengthens our integrated, multidisciplinary global practice that is central to business strategy, risk management, and workforce planning."

Christensen counsels employers ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 corporations on the full scope of employee benefits and executive compensation compliance. She helps clients build and maintain plans and compliance programs across qualified retirement plans, welfare benefit plans, fringe benefit arrangements, and executive compensation arrangements, unravelling some of the most complex tax and benefits concepts. With her deep experience in Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act matters and other data privacy and security laws, she is also a go-to counsellor for health care and health plan clients, which turn to Christensen for practical, actionable guidance. She holds an LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Tax Court.

"Kate has built a solid reputation in health and welfare plan matters, advising clients on the design, administration, funding, and compliance issues that are central to effective benefits programs," Global Benefits & Compensation Practice Co-Chairs Magan Pritam Ray and Mindy B. Leathe said in a joint statement. "Her in-house background in human resources and employee relations informs every aspect of her counsel, giving her a firsthand understanding of the operational and compliance challenges employers navigate each day. Her deep experience, coupled with Lisa's strong foundation in the tax dimensions of benefits work, aligns closely with the needs of our clients and the continued development of our practice."

Saracene said the opportunity at Greenberg Traurig allows her and Christensen to continue working together in a practice positioned to support clients across a wide range of benefits and workforce matters.

"Greenberg Traurig combines a robust global platform with a deep Benefits & Compensation bench, which made this an especially compelling move for my nationwide practice," Saracene said. "Having known each other and collaborated for more than a dozen years, Lisa and I look forward to continuing our work together and helping our new colleagues across the firm assist clients with the benefits, health care, and workforce compliance issues shaping their organizations."

With lawyers strategically located across the United States and internationally, Greenberg Traurig's Benefits & Compensation Practice advises employers, fiduciaries, insurers, and service providers on employee benefits, executive compensation, retirement plans, health and welfare arrangements, and related regulatory matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP