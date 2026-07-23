Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers High Net Worth 2026 Guide

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth 2026 Guide. The firm also was recognized as an industry leader across six practice areas, including Private Wealth Disputes in California and Private Wealth Law in Florida, New York, and USA Nationwide. For the first time, Chambers recognized Greenberg Traurig in the areas of Private Wealth Law in California: Southern and Tax: Private Client in USA Nationwide.

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide ranks the leading lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. It covers private wealth management work and related specialties in key jurisdictions around the world, featuring the leading professional advisers to wealthy individuals and families in each market, according to Chambers.

In the High Net Worth Guide, attorneys and practices are ranked by placement in "Bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys also can be designated by market and practice on the "Senior Statespeople" list, among others.

Diana S. C. Zeydel is recognized in Band 1 for Private Wealth Law, Florida; Private Wealth Law: Eastern Region, USA Nationwide and Norman J. Benford is recognized in the "Senior Statespeople" category for Private Wealth Law, Florida.

Below is the list of Greenberg Traurig lawyers also recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth 2026 Guide in the corresponding practice areas and locations:

About Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice counsels high-net-worth individuals, senior executives, family offices, fiduciaries, privately held business owners, and multigenerational families on complex tax, trust, and estate matters. With lawyers across the firm's global platform, the team provides tailored guidance on estate planning, trusts and estates administration, business succession, charitable planning, international estate planning, fiduciary litigation, and tax controversies to help clients protect, preserve, and transfer wealth across generations.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP