46 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized on 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers List

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the third edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers list. Greenberg Traurig again has the most honorees of any firm.

The 2026 list highlights over 500 real estate lawyers from around the world for a vast range of skills, including development, finance, leasing, litigation, and real estate investment trust (REIT) structuring, according to the Lawdragon website. Greenberg Traurig has had more attorneys recognized on the list than any other law firm in each of the guide's three editions.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized:

Founded in 2005, Lawdragon is a digital media company that produces lawyer guides and content in the legal industry. Its guides recognize the most effective lawyers and legal professionals in a wide variety of industries and areas, according to the publication.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP