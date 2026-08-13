46 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized on 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers List

News provided by

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Aug 13, 2026, 15:58 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the third edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers list. Greenberg Traurig again has the most honorees of any firm.

The 2026 list highlights over 500 real estate lawyers from around the world for a vast range of skills, including development, finance, leasing, litigation, and real estate investment trust (REIT) structuring, according to the Lawdragon website. Greenberg Traurig has had more attorneys recognized on the list than any other law firm in each of the guide's three editions.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized:

Founded in 2005, Lawdragon is a digital media company that produces lawyer guides and content in the legal industry. Its guides recognize the most effective lawyers and legal professionals in a wide variety of industries and areas, according to the publication.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

4 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2026 BTI Client Service All-Stars

4 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2026 BTI Client Service All-Stars

Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized as 2026 BTI Client Service All-Stars in a new report from The BTI...
Greenberg Traurig's Farah Ahmed Appointed to Board of Volunteers of America - Greater New York

Greenberg Traurig's Farah Ahmed Appointed to Board of Volunteers of America - Greater New York

Farah S. Ahmed, co-chair of the New York Real Estate Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been appointed to the Board of Directors ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics