46 Labs Acquires Hypercube Networks to Transform Legacy Infrastructures

Acquisition expands modernized technology and software offerings to global enterprises and service providers

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 46 Labs LLC, a global leader in connectivity management for large enterprises and service providers, today announced it has acquired Hypercube Networks, LLC from affiliates of West Technology Group. The addition of Hypercube's network capabilities and infrastructure will enhance 46 Labs' ability to bring innovative and efficient connectivity solutions to market.

Hypercube Networks is a leading communications network company. Their robust network bridges Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) networks for the world's largest wireless carriers with the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) through cost-efficient interconnections and technology.

"By acquiring Hypercube, we are continuing and broadening our mission to solve the world's biggest connectivity problems by breathing life into legacy systems," said Trevor Francis, CEO of 46 Labs, LLC. "Innovation is at the core of our business, acquiring Hypercube will allow us to offer a fully vertical solution that has yet to be seen in the industry. This is the first step in our journey toward market modernization."

Paired with the full 46 Labs suite of software and connectivity solutions, the Hypercube Network will greatly enhance the 46 Labs network infrastructure to automate and provide capacity and application management solutions to global carriers and enterprises from a single user interface.

The increased capacity gained through the acquisition of Hypercube will provide 46 Labs the ability to efficiently modernize the networks of the world's largest carriers and enterprises and convert their legacy Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) connectivity to IP at scale.

About 46 Labs, LLC

46 Labs is the leading global connectivity management solution for large enterprises and service providers. The 46 Labs flagship software, PeerEdge®, stands as the industry's premier vendor and carrier neutral solution, granting IT leaders direct oversight of all voice and data traffic and infrastructure, delivering the single source of truth for global connectivity. Industry innovators in healthcare, telecom, finance, manufacturing, education, and government rely on 46 Labs to modernize the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Learn more at 46labs.com

