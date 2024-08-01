46 Labs Expands Global Capabilities with Latest Acquisition, Impact Telecom

Recent Acquisitions Propel the Connectivity Company's Growth Ten-Fold

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 46 Labs LLC, a global leader in connectivity management solutions for large enterprises and service providers, today announced it has acquired its second carrier network in three months with the purchase of Impact Telecom. The move follows 46 Labs' recent acquisition of HyperCube Networks and is the next strategic step in the company's global growth plans.

The purchase of Impact Telecom from Lingo will allow 46 Labs to continue solving the world's largest connectivity problems by modernizing legacy infrastructure. Impact Telecom's strong international network will complement the existing 46 Labs network, which expanded its domestic offering recently through acquisition.

"46 Labs is reshaping the telecom industry," said Ananth Veluppillai, CEO of Lingo. "We're excited for Impact to play a role in these innovations that are modernizing a legacy industry and readying it for the future."

Impact is a leading wholesale voice service provider to customers worldwide. As a nationwide Feature Group D (FGD) network with dedicated service to wholesale voice and over 300 carriers connected to its network, the addition of Impact Telecom to the 46 Labs network will allow the company to bolster their global offering with the most comprehensive and cost-efficient carrier solutions on the market.

"I'm thrilled at how 46 Labs continues to grow, but mostly I'm thrilled by what this means for our customers," said Trevor Francis, CEO of 46 Labs LLC. "This acquisition is the next piece of our company's evolution focused on offering premium connectivity solutions on a global scale. With Impact Telecom's network, we can deliver better value and service than ever before."

The acquisition also highlights 46 Labs' commitment to continue investing in the growth of their Dallas hometown. Impact Telecom is the second business with Dallas roots to join the 46 Labs family this year and the growing company is identifying new expanded office space to house its local employees in one of the many historic districts in downtown Dallas.

About 46 Labs, LLC

46 Labs is the leading global connectivity management solution for large enterprises and service providers. The 46 Labs flagship software, PeerEdge®, stands as the industry's premier vendor and carrier neutral solution, granting IT leaders direct oversight of all voice and data traffic and infrastructure, delivering the single source of truth for global connectivity. Industry innovators in healthcare, telecom, finance, manufacturing, education, and government rely on 46 Labs to modernize the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Learn more at 46labs.com.

About Lingo

Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice and data services to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMB) and consumers in all 50 states. Lingo has an expansive nationwide IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 365/7/24 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

