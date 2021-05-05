46% of Americans Who Declined a Pandemic-Wedding Invitation Say It Created Tension with the Couple

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, released its survey uncovering how the pandemic and the vaccine rollout impact Americans' decision to attend weddings. The survey found that 1 in 4 Americans went to a wedding in the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic and over half went into debt attending the celebration. On the other hand, 1 in 5 Americans declined a wedding invitation amid the pandemic, and nearly half of them said that bowing out of the event caused tension with the bride and/or groom.

Key findings

1 in 4 Americans went to a wedding in the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic , with most guests (72%) attending an in-person celebration. To prepare for the event, 50% bought a high-quality face mask, and 21% paid for a COVID-19 rapid test.

, with most guests (72%) attending an in-person celebration. To prepare for the event, 50% bought a high-quality face mask, and 21% paid for a COVID-19 rapid test. Over half of those who attended a pandemic wedding went into debt , and some of those are still paying it off. The average wedding guest took on more than $1,500 in debt.

, and some of those are still paying it off. The average wedding guest took on more than in debt. 1 in 5 Americans declined a wedding invitation amid the pandemic, with over half (55%) turning down the invitation because they did not feel comfortable attending during the pandemic.

with over half (55%) turning down the invitation because they did not feel comfortable attending during the pandemic. Nearly half (46%) of those who declined a pandemic-wedding invitation said that bowing out of the event caused tension with the bride and/or groom.

Wedding invitees used presents to make up for their absence. On average, they spent more money on virtual wedding gifts ($290) than they did on in-person wedding gifts ($252) .

On average, they spent more money on virtual wedding gifts than they did on in-person wedding gifts . Wedding spending is expected to rise with wedding attendance. Many consumers (43%) expect to spend more money on weddings over the next year than ever before.

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 2,030 U.S. consumers from March 30, 2021, to April 6, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

We defined generations as the following ages in 2021:

Generation Z: 18 to 24

Millennial: 25 to 40

Generation X: 41 to 55

Baby boomer: 56 to 75

While the survey also included consumers from the silent generation (defined as those 76 and older), the sample size was too small to include findings related to that group in the generational breakdowns.

