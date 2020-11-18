46% of Republicans Believe Their Credit Scores Will Decline Under President-Elect Biden

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half (46%) of polled Republicans feel their credit scores will go down under President-Elect Joe Biden, while almost one-third (32%) of polled Democrats think their scores will go up, according to a survey conducted by YouGov plc on behalf of ScoreSense®.

"The YouGov survey confirmed that Americans tend to cite different reasons for their credit score improvements based on political affiliation. But the truth is, credit is apolitical," said Carlos Medina, Senior Vice President of Operations and Business Development for One Technologies, LLC. "When consumers have the tools and information they need to obtain a full understanding of their credit, they are far better equipped maintain a healthy credit profile regardless of who is in the White House."

The survey, conducted shortly before Election Day, also found:

Only 7% of Republicans believe their credit scores will increase under a Biden-Harris administration.

Independents are more likely to attribute higher credit scores to paying off more debt (71%), while Republicans (25%) are more likely to attribute their score increases to President Donald Trump .

. Democrats are more likely to attribute their credit score increases to "less expenses due to staying home" (41%) and stimulus payments (20%).

"Our ScoreSense product empowers consumers with actionable credit insights and unprecedented one-on-one help from a credit specialist," said Mr. Medina. "Our sole focus is to help our customers understand what steps they can take to protect their credit and make better-informed decisions throughout their credit journey—and, ultimately, strengthen their overall financial wellbeing."

ScoreSense (https://www.scoresense.com), developed by One Technologies, LLC, serves as a one-stop digital resource where consumers can access credit scores and reports from all three main credit bureaus—TransUnion®, Equifax®, and Experian®—and understand what is most affecting their credit. As part of its mission to deliver information and insights which enable consumers to keep their finances and identity secure, ScoreSense provides customers with daily monitoring to help safeguard their credit and valuable information. Most notably, ScoreSense customers are automatically protected with up to $1 Million Identity Theft Insurance (at no additional charge) to help offset the high cost of repair should identity thieves strike.

About YouGov

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov plc. Total sample size was 1,000 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between October 22 and October 23, 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

About One Technologies

One Technologies, LLC harnesses the power of technology, analytics and its people to create solutions that empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their financial lives. The firm's consumer credit products include ScoreSense ®, which enables members to seamlessly access, interact with, and understand their credit profiles from all three main bureaus using a single application. The ScoreSense platform is continually updated to give members deeper insights, personalized tools and one-on-one Customer Care support that can help them make the most sense of their credit.

One Technologies is headquartered in Dallas and was established in October 2000. For more information, please visit https://onetechnologies.net/ .

