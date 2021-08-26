462.03 million units growth in Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 26, 2021, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dual lens camera smartphone market is poised to grow by 462.03 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.42% during the forecast period. The market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the growing popularity of social networking applications as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing adoption of mobile AR and surging use CMOS sensors in camera modules are few other factors likely to contribute significantly to the market's growth. However, issues with regard to resolution compatibility and the high price of dual lens camera technology are some of the prominent factors likely to hinder the market's growth in the forthcoming years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market is segmented by Price (Premium range, Medium range, and Low range) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The premium range price segment held the largest dual lens camera smartphone market share during 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the forthcoming years. In terms of geography, APAC accounted for 58% of the market's growth with India and China contributing to the growth owing to the growing demand for smartphones in the region.
The dual lens camera smartphone market covers the following areas:
Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Sizing
Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Forecast
Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- HTC Corp.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Price
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price
- Premium range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medium range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Low range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Price
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
