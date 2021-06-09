46th Annual Gracie Awards Winners Announced by The Alliance For Women In Media Foundation

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 46th Annual Gracie Awards. The Gracie Awards Gala will take place September 27, 2021 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles and will honor some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media, including Kerry Washington, Catherine O'Hara, Lena Waithe, Kelly Clarkson, Hillary Rodham Clinton, DeDe McGuire, Danielle Monaro and Erin Andrews. This year's ceremony will also recognize entertainment and news programming that addressed timely topics and social issues, including TODAY Show, CBS This Morning, black-ish, Mrs. America and folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

"Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms," said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. "As we celebrate AWM's 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally-charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling."

The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. In lieu of the Gracie Awards Luncheon , which will no longer take place in person on June 26 in New York City, local and student award winners will be recognized virtually. An alternate in-person celebration is currently being evaluated.

In the sixth consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.

Sponsors of The Gracies include Ziploc®, Crown Media Family Networks, CNN, NCTA – the Internet and Television Association, Katz Media Group and Beasley Media Group.

The complete winners list is below. Honorees are listed in alphabetical order within each category.

TELEVISION NATIONAL HONOREES

24 Hours: Assault On the Capitol (ABC News and Hulu)

ABC NEWS

Frontline - Special Report [TV - National]

60 in 6: Covid and Domestic Abuse

CBS News

Investigative Feature [TV - National]

60 Minutes: Talking to the Past

CBS News

Soft News Feature [TV - National]

Alexa Mansour & Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond)

AMC Networks

Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Drama [TV - National]

Bess Kalb, Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard (Yearly Departed)

Amazon Studios

Writer Scripted- Comedy [TV - National]

Between the World and Me

HBO

Special [TV - National]

black-ish

Disney Television Studios

Comedy [TV - National]

Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line (CBS News Special)

CBS News

Documentary- Covid Special [TV - National]

Breonna Taylor: Her Life, Death and Legacy (CBS This Morning)

CBS News

Hard News Feature- Interview [TV - National]

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Starz

Actress in a Leading Role - Drama [TV - National]

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Not a Real Company Productions, Inc., Pop TV, CBC

Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical [TV - National]

Catherine Reitman (Workin' Moms)

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment ULC

Showrunner Fiction- Comedy [TV - National]

Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner (Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult)

Starz

Showrunner Nonfiction [TV - National]

Erin Andrews (FOX NFL)

FOX Sports

On-Air Talent - Sports [TV - National]

Eve Lindley (Dispatches from Elsewhere)

AMC Networks

Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV - National]

folklore: the long pond studio sessions

Disney+

Grand Award for Special or Variety [TV - National]

Gina Brillon (Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava)

Amazon Prime Video & Comedy Dynamics

Variety [TV - National]

Hear Her Voice (Nightline)

ABC NEWS

Hard News Feature [TV - National]

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager (TODAY with Hoda & Jenna)

TODAY Show/NBC News

On-Air Talent - Lifestyle, Entertainment [TV - National]

Jessica Goldberg (AWAY)

True Jack Productions USA, Sixth and Idaho, Refuge Inc.

Showrunner Fiction- Drama [TV - National]

Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton)

Netflix

Director [TV - National]

Kate Redding (TODAY Show)

TODAY Show/NBC News

Producer- News [TV - National]

Katie Hinman (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries)

CNN

Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction [TV-National]

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Disney Television Studios

Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV - National]

Lena Waithe (The Chi)

Showtime Networks, Inc. & Hillman Grad Productions

Writer Scripted- Drama [TV - National]

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Comedy [TV - National]

Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller)

National Geographic

Reporter/Correspondent [TV - National]

Martha Raddatz

ABC NEWS

Frontline - Reporter/Correspondent [TV - National]

Mary Mazzio (A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING)

50 Eggs Films

Writer Unscripted [TV - National]

Monica Dávila (Santiago of the Seas)

Nickelodeon

Director- Family [TV - National]

Morgan Radford (Nightly News, TODAY Show, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo)

NBC News

On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine [TV - National]

Mrs. America

FX Networks

Ensemble Cast [TV - National]

Mrs. America

FX Networks

Limited Series [TV - National]

Not Done: Women Remaking America

PBS/Verizon Media Group/McGee Media

Documentary [TV - National]

Play Like A Girl (ESPN's College GameDay)

ESPN - Features Unit

Sports Feature [TV - National]

Robin Roberts' exclusive interview with Judge Esther Salas (Good Morning America)

ABC NEWS

Interview Feature [TV - National]

Sally Woodward Gentle (Killing Eve)

BBC AMERICA

Producer- Entertainment [TV - National]

Sara Sidner (Race & Unrest in America)

CNN

News Feature Series [TV - National]

SC Featured: Women In Sports - The Trailblazers

ESPN - Features Unit

Sports Program [TV - National]

SciGirls (Code Concert)

Twin Cities PBS

Family Series [TV - National]

Selenis Leyva (Diary of a Future President)

CBS Studios

Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical [TV- National]

Shannon Thornton (P-Valley)

Starz

Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama [TV - National]

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Hulu, Part 2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment

Non-Fiction Entertainment [TV - National]

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Lifetime

Made for Television Movie [TV - National]

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Talk Show – Entertainment [TV - National]

This Is Us

Disney Television Studios

Drama [TV - National]

TODAY Show

TODAY Show/NBC News

News Program [TV - National]

VICE on Showtime

VICE News and Showtime

News Magazine [TV - National]

RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES

Allison Keyes (Weekend Roundup)

CBS News Radio

Frontline - Special Report [Radio National]

Alzheimer's in Color (Latino USA)

Futuro Media

Documentary [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Cami McCormick and Deborah Rodriguez (CBS World News Roundup)

CBS News Radio

Crisis Coverage [Radio - National Syndicated Commercial]

China's Coronavirus Crisis (All Things Considered)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Danielle Monaro (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)

iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks

Co-host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

DeDe McGuire (DeDe in the Morning)

Compass Media Networks / Service Broadcasting Group

Host/Personality [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Estelle (The Estelle Show)

Apple Music Radio

Host/Personality- Digital Streaming [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Hilary Kramer (Hilary Kramer's Millionaire Maker)

Salem Media Group

Weekend Host / Personality- Talk Host [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Ina Jaffe (Morning Edition/Weekend Edition)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Jessica Beck (Snapshots from Black America)

BBC Radio 4

Producer [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Jill Schlesinger (Jill on Money)

CBS News Radio

Talk Show [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Karen Travers (ABC News)

ABC NEWS

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Lindsay Czarniak (Important Conversations with Lindsay Czarniak)

SiriusXM

News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Lisa Abramowicz (Generation Interrupted)

Bloomberg LP

Special [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Lulu Garcia-Navarro & Peter Breslow (Weekend Edition Sunday)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Public Affairs [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Marla Gibbs: A Living Treasure (Café Mocha Radio)

Miles Ahead Broadcasting/Compass Media Networks

Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Noel King (How A Mother Protects Her Black Teenage Son From The World)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Reconciling History: The Ordeal of One Last Surviving "Sex Slave" of Wartime Philippines (Weekend Edition Sunday)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Investigative Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Reema Khrais (This Is Uncomfortable)

Marketplace - American Public Media

News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Roula Christie (WEEKENDS WITH ROULA)

Westwood One

Weekend Host / Personality- Music Host [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Stuck-At-Home Moms: The Pandemic's Devastating Toll On Women (All Things Considered & Morning Edition)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Series [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Victoria Balestrieri (Make Way - A Celebration of Women's Basketball)

SiriusXM

Producer - Talk [Radio Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

DIGITAL MEDIA NATIONAL HONOREES

Amicus Presents: The Class of RBG

Slate

Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio [DM - National]

Brooke Thomas (The Black Report)

Meruelo Media

Frontline - Original Online Programming - News/Documentary [DM - National]

Carol Sutton Lewis (Ground Control Parenting with Carol Sutton Lewis)

Ground Control Parenting

Podcast - Educational [DM - National]

Caroline Fairchild (Working Together)

LinkedIn News

Blog [DM - National]

CNN Style

CNN Digital

Website - Information/Entertainment [DM - National]

Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama

YouTube Originals

Original Online Programming – Video Series [DM - National]

HerMoney.com

HerMoney Media, Inc.

Website - News [DM - National]

Hillary Clinton (You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton)

iHeartRadio

Podcast Host - Entertainment [ DM - National ]

Kavitha A. Davidson (The Lead)

Wondery & The Athletic

Podcast - Sports [DM - National]

Liz Oliva Fernández (The War on Cuba)

Belly of the Beast

Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress [DM - National]

Malika Bilal (The Take)

Al Jazeera Digital, Audio

Podcast Host - News [ DM - National ]

MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong - Death of a Trailblazer (CBS Sunday Morning)

CBS News

Podcast - Entertainment [DM - National]

#IAMVANESSAGUILLEN (Real America with Jorge Ramos)

Univision News

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video [DM - National]

Somebody

Topic Studios, The Intercept, and the Invisible Institute

Podcast - Investigative [ DM - National ]

Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Jackie Danziger, Jessica Cordova Kramer (Last Day (Season 2))

Lemonada Media

Podcast Producer [DM - National]

The Lakota Daughters

Voice of America

Original Online Programming – News/Documentary [DM - National]

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Spotify & Higher Ground

Podcast - Lifestyle [DM - National]

Tika Sumpter and Thai Randolph (The Suga)

Stitcher

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble [DM - National]

Zahra Rasool (Still Here)

AJ Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital

Online Producer [DM - National]

TELEVISION LOCAL HONOREES

Ashley Stroehlein (Dancing Through the Fight of a Lifetime)

WCNC Charlotte

Sports Feature [TV - Local]

Grace Chimel

WUSA9

Director [TV - Local]

JC Whittington (Daisy Fields)

WUSA9

Soft News Feature [TV - Local]

Jessica Miller (A Turning Point: The Healing Power of Poetry)

WKYC

Producer - Scripted / Edited / Live [TV - Local]

Kirstin Garriss (Black in America: Generational Pain & Healing)

Fox13 Memphis - Cox Media Group

On-Air Talent [TV - Local]

Lori Jane Gliha (Police, Paramedics, and Ketamine: What Happened to Elijah McClain?)

KDVR/FOX31

Investigative Feature [TV - Local]

Ocoee Massacre

WFTV-CHANNEL 9

Documentary [TV - Local]

Race in Chicago

WMAQ-TV

News Program [TV - Local]

Robin Wilhoit Elizabeth Sims (Ten News at 5/ What it is like to be in a Covid-19 Vaccine Trial)

WBIR-TV

Hard News Feature [TV - Local]

Sia Nyorkor (The Next 400: #DefendBlackWomen)

WOIO-TV

News Magazine [TV - Local]

WUSA9 Inauguration Day (WUSA9 11pm - Inauguration Day)

WUSA9

Frontline - Special Report [TV - Local]

RADIO NON-COMMERCIAL LOCAL HONOREES

Angela King (No more haircuts: Stylist says closing salons is right thing to do to stop COVID-19)

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Interview Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Bonnie Petrie (Petrie Dish)

Texas Public Radio

Host/Anchor [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Carson Frame

Texas Public Radio & The American Homefront Project

Reporter/Correspondent [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Daniella Cheslow (In Virginia, A Family Tragedy Stirs New Life In A Burial Ground For The Enslaved)

WAMU

News Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Fernanda Camerena (Petrie Dish)

Texas Public Radio & The Texas Newsroom

Producer [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Going Flat or Building New Breasts: Two Women's Post Mastectomy Stories (Audacious)

Connecticut Public Radio

Talk Show [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Gwynne Hogan (WNYC/Gothamist)

WNYC/Gothamist

Crisis Coverage [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Postcards From The Pandemic

ideastream

Series [Radio Non - Commercial Local]

Victoria Chamberlin (How This Army Officer Is Memorializing Her Stillborn Daughter Through Music)

WAMU

Portrait/Biography [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

'Why Can't I Breathe?' How Systemic Racism Makes COVID-19 Worse For Communities Of Color

Texas Public Radio & The Texas Newsroom

Special [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

RADIO LOCAL HONOREES

Alex Razo (Wake Up Call / The Bill Handel Show)

KFI AM 640

Producer [Radio - Local]

Amanda Orlando (Jim & Amanda on WARM98.5)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium [Radio - Local]

Annie Frey (The Annie Frey Show on 971FMTalk)

Audacy

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio - Local]

Brigitte Quinn (The Wedding)

1010 WINS

Interview Feature [Radio - Local]

Chaos In The Capitol, A Nation Divided

WCBS-AM/Audacy New York

Frontline - Special Report [Radio Local]

Covid Community Help

Cox Media Group

Public Service Announcement- Community Giveback [Radio - Local]

KNX News (Emily Valdez)

KNX AM

Breaking News [Radio - Local]

Help for Domestic Abuse Victims During The Pandemic Shutdown (Sonstein Sunday) (Shelli Sonstein)

WAXQ-FM IHeartRadio USA

Public Affairs- Crisis Coverage [Radio - Local]

Holly Quan

KCBS RADIO (Audacy-San Francisco)

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio - Local]

Jamie Morris (Jamie & You)

Connoisseur Media LLC

Host - Morning Drive - Medium Market [Radio - Local]

Jillene Khan (Jillene Khan on Magic 98)

Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Small Market [Radio - Local]

Juliet Huddy (Curtis & Juliet)

WABC Radio

Frontline - Reporter/Correspondent [Radio Local]

Kelly Ford (Kelly Ford in the Morning)

Audacy

Host Morning Drive- Major Market [Radio - Local]

Lori Voornas (Lori Voornas-WJBQ-Portland)

Townsquare Media

Host - Morning Drive - Small Market [Radio - Local]

Maggie Gray (The Moose and Maggie Show)

Audacy New York

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major [Radio - Local]

Marci Wiser (95.5 KLOS/Los Angeles/Rock Format)

Meruelo Media

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market [Radio - Local]

Megan Lynch (The COVID Recession - Worse for Women)

Audacy/KMOX

Hard News Feature [Radio - Local]

myTalk's Project Down & Dirty Classic Radio Drama

KTMY-FM (United States of America)

Public Service Announcement [Radio - Local]

Sue Purnell "Big Sue" (WHRK-FM)

iHeartMedia Memphis

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market [Radio - Local]

Susy Solis (KRLD Difference Makers)

Audacy

Soft News Feature [Radio - Local]

The Gabe And Nina Morning Show (Nina Hajian)

Audacy Chicago

Crisis Coverage [Radio - Local]

VOICES with Pebbles (Pebbles)

Beasley Media Group

Public Affairs [Radio - Local]

TELEVISION STUDENT HONOREES

Andrea L. Cabrera (Newsline)

Brigham Young University

On-Air Talent [TV - Student]

Carly Wasserlein (Newsline)

Brigham Young University

Director [TV - Student]

Courtney Adema and Julia Wachtel (Hofstra Today)

Hofstra University

Producer [TV - Student]

Healthcare's New Home: A Barbershop Story (Sidni Espinosa)

University of Maryland College Park

Hard News Feature [TV - Student]

Local artist memorializes lives lost to COVID-19 (Kelsey Mannix)

Capital News Service

Soft News Feature [TV - Student]

The Flyover State (Amelia Jarecke)

University of Maryland College Park

Documentary [TV - Student]

RADIO STUDENT HONOREES

Katie Francis (Katie Francis - The Rowan Report)

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Host/Personality [Radio - Student]

Natalie Khait (First Female District Attorney in Nasau County Inspires & Encourages More Women to Enter Politics)

Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Interview Feature [Radio - Student]

Nora Thomas (IS COVID-19 FORCING DISPLACEMENT IN LOW-INCOME AREAS?)

WFUV / Fordham University

News Feature [Radio - Student]

Rylee Meyer and Alexandra Cann (The Social Media Effect)

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Public Affairs [Radio - Student]

Women in Politics / Double Standards - A League of Our Own (Eli Finkelson)

Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Talk Show [Radio - Student]

Zia Kelly, Madison Conte, Hannah France, Isabella Paxton, Veronica Mohesky, Alec Stutson, Jane Mather-Glass, Olivia Moses (The Check-In)

KBIA

Producer [Radio - Student]

DIGITAL MEDIA STUDENT HONOREES

Carmen Collins (WFUV NEWS PRESENTS: STAYING SAFE AND SANE)

WFUV / Fordham University

Online Producer [DM - Student]

Madison Lawson (The Obvious Question)

KBIA

Podcast Host [DM - Student]

ViewFinder Season #12 (ViewFinder Spring 2020 Virtual Screening)

ViewFinder of Capital News Service at University of Maryland, College Park

Original Online Programming [DM - Student]

To view the complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions visit allwomeninmedia.org .

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracies Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) which supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public and allied fields. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces the nationally acclaimed recognition program - the Gracie Awards which honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Cable and Telecommunications Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia) and Facebook .

