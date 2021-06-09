46th Annual Gracie Awards Winners Announced by The Alliance For Women In Media Foundation
HONOREES INCLUDE KERRY WASHINGTON, CATHERINE O'HARA, LENA WAITHE, KELLY CLARKSON, HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON, DEDE MCGUIRE, ERIN ANDREWS, BLACK-ISH, MRS. AMERICA, FOLKLORE & CBS THIS MORNING'S "BREONNA TAYLOR: HER LIFE, DEATH AND LEGACY"
Awards Ceremony to take place on September 27 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel
LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 46th Annual Gracie Awards. The Gracie Awards Gala will take place September 27, 2021 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles and will honor some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media, including Kerry Washington, Catherine O'Hara, Lena Waithe, Kelly Clarkson, Hillary Rodham Clinton, DeDe McGuire, Danielle Monaro and Erin Andrews. This year's ceremony will also recognize entertainment and news programming that addressed timely topics and social issues, including TODAY Show, CBS This Morning, black-ish, Mrs. America and folklore: the long pond studio sessions.
"Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms," said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. "As we celebrate AWM's 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally-charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling."
The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. In lieu of the Gracie Awards Luncheon, which will no longer take place in person on June 26 in New York City, local and student award winners will be recognized virtually. An alternate in-person celebration is currently being evaluated.
In the sixth consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.
The complete winners list is below. Honorees are listed in alphabetical order within each category.
TELEVISION NATIONAL HONOREES
24 Hours: Assault On the Capitol (ABC News and Hulu)
ABC NEWS
Frontline - Special Report [TV - National]
60 in 6: Covid and Domestic Abuse
CBS News
Investigative Feature [TV - National]
60 Minutes: Talking to the Past
CBS News
Soft News Feature [TV - National]
Alexa Mansour & Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond)
AMC Networks
Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Drama [TV - National]
Bess Kalb, Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard (Yearly Departed)
Amazon Studios
Writer Scripted- Comedy [TV - National]
Between the World and Me
HBO
Special [TV - National]
black-ish
Disney Television Studios
Comedy [TV - National]
Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line (CBS News Special)
CBS News
Documentary- Covid Special [TV - National]
Breonna Taylor: Her Life, Death and Legacy (CBS This Morning)
CBS News
Hard News Feature- Interview [TV - National]
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Starz
Actress in a Leading Role - Drama [TV - National]
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Not a Real Company Productions, Inc., Pop TV, CBC
Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical [TV - National]
Catherine Reitman (Workin' Moms)
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment ULC
Showrunner Fiction- Comedy [TV - National]
Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner (Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult)
Starz
Showrunner Nonfiction [TV - National]
Erin Andrews (FOX NFL)
FOX Sports
On-Air Talent - Sports [TV - National]
Eve Lindley (Dispatches from Elsewhere)
AMC Networks
Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV - National]
folklore: the long pond studio sessions
Disney+
Grand Award for Special or Variety [TV - National]
Gina Brillon (Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava)
Amazon Prime Video & Comedy Dynamics
Variety [TV - National]
Hear Her Voice (Nightline)
ABC NEWS
Hard News Feature [TV - National]
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager (TODAY with Hoda & Jenna)
TODAY Show/NBC News
On-Air Talent - Lifestyle, Entertainment [TV - National]
Jessica Goldberg (AWAY)
True Jack Productions USA, Sixth and Idaho, Refuge Inc.
Showrunner Fiction- Drama [TV - National]
Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton)
Netflix
Director [TV - National]
Kate Redding (TODAY Show)
TODAY Show/NBC News
Producer- News [TV - National]
Katie Hinman (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries)
CNN
Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction [TV-National]
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Disney Television Studios
Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV - National]
Lena Waithe (The Chi)
Showtime Networks, Inc. & Hillman Grad Productions
Writer Scripted- Drama [TV - National]
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Comedy [TV - National]
Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller)
National Geographic
Reporter/Correspondent [TV - National]
Martha Raddatz
ABC NEWS
Frontline - Reporter/Correspondent [TV - National]
Mary Mazzio (A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING)
50 Eggs Films
Writer Unscripted [TV - National]
Monica Dávila (Santiago of the Seas)
Nickelodeon
Director- Family [TV - National]
Morgan Radford (Nightly News, TODAY Show, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo)
NBC News
On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine [TV - National]
Mrs. America
FX Networks
Ensemble Cast [TV - National]
Mrs. America
FX Networks
Limited Series [TV - National]
Not Done: Women Remaking America
PBS/Verizon Media Group/McGee Media
Documentary [TV - National]
Play Like A Girl (ESPN's College GameDay)
ESPN - Features Unit
Sports Feature [TV - National]
Robin Roberts' exclusive interview with Judge Esther Salas (Good Morning America)
ABC NEWS
Interview Feature [TV - National]
Sally Woodward Gentle (Killing Eve)
BBC AMERICA
Producer- Entertainment [TV - National]
Sara Sidner (Race & Unrest in America)
CNN
News Feature Series [TV - National]
SC Featured: Women In Sports - The Trailblazers
ESPN - Features Unit
Sports Program [TV - National]
SciGirls (Code Concert)
Twin Cities PBS
Family Series [TV - National]
Selenis Leyva (Diary of a Future President)
CBS Studios
Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical [TV- National]
Shannon Thornton (P-Valley)
Starz
Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama [TV - National]
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Hulu, Part 2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment
Non-Fiction Entertainment [TV - National]
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Lifetime
Made for Television Movie [TV - National]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Talk Show – Entertainment [TV - National]
This Is Us
Disney Television Studios
Drama [TV - National]
TODAY Show
TODAY Show/NBC News
News Program [TV - National]
VICE on Showtime
VICE News and Showtime
News Magazine [TV - National]
RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES
Allison Keyes (Weekend Roundup)
CBS News Radio
Frontline - Special Report [Radio National]
Alzheimer's in Color (Latino USA)
Futuro Media
Documentary [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Cami McCormick and Deborah Rodriguez (CBS World News Roundup)
CBS News Radio
Crisis Coverage [Radio - National Syndicated Commercial]
China's Coronavirus Crisis (All Things Considered)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Danielle Monaro (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)
iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks
Co-host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
DeDe McGuire (DeDe in the Morning)
Compass Media Networks / Service Broadcasting Group
Host/Personality [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Estelle (The Estelle Show)
Apple Music Radio
Host/Personality- Digital Streaming [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Hilary Kramer (Hilary Kramer's Millionaire Maker)
Salem Media Group
Weekend Host / Personality- Talk Host [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]
Ina Jaffe (Morning Edition/Weekend Edition)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Jessica Beck (Snapshots from Black America)
BBC Radio 4
Producer [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Jill Schlesinger (Jill on Money)
CBS News Radio
Talk Show [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Karen Travers (ABC News)
ABC NEWS
Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]
Lindsay Czarniak (Important Conversations with Lindsay Czarniak)
SiriusXM
News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Lisa Abramowicz (Generation Interrupted)
Bloomberg LP
Special [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Lulu Garcia-Navarro & Peter Breslow (Weekend Edition Sunday)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Public Affairs [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Marla Gibbs: A Living Treasure (Café Mocha Radio)
Miles Ahead Broadcasting/Compass Media Networks
Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Noel King (How A Mother Protects Her Black Teenage Son From The World)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Reconciling History: The Ordeal of One Last Surviving "Sex Slave" of Wartime Philippines (Weekend Edition Sunday)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Investigative Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Reema Khrais (This Is Uncomfortable)
Marketplace - American Public Media
News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Roula Christie (WEEKENDS WITH ROULA)
Westwood One
Weekend Host / Personality- Music Host [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]
Stuck-At-Home Moms: The Pandemic's Devastating Toll On Women (All Things Considered & Morning Edition)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Series [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Victoria Balestrieri (Make Way - A Celebration of Women's Basketball)
SiriusXM
Producer - Talk [Radio Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
DIGITAL MEDIA NATIONAL HONOREES
Amicus Presents: The Class of RBG
Slate
Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio [DM - National]
Brooke Thomas (The Black Report)
Meruelo Media
Frontline - Original Online Programming - News/Documentary [DM - National]
Carol Sutton Lewis (Ground Control Parenting with Carol Sutton Lewis)
Ground Control Parenting
Podcast - Educational [DM - National]
Caroline Fairchild (Working Together)
LinkedIn News
Blog [DM - National]
CNN Style
CNN Digital
Website - Information/Entertainment [DM - National]
Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama
YouTube Originals
Original Online Programming – Video Series [DM - National]
HerMoney.com
HerMoney Media, Inc.
Website - News [DM - National]
Hillary Clinton (You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton)
iHeartRadio
Podcast Host - Entertainment [ DM - National ]
Kavitha A. Davidson (The Lead)
Wondery & The Athletic
Podcast - Sports [DM - National]
Liz Oliva Fernández (The War on Cuba)
Belly of the Beast
Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress [DM - National]
Malika Bilal (The Take)
Al Jazeera Digital, Audio
Podcast Host - News [ DM - National ]
MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong - Death of a Trailblazer (CBS Sunday Morning)
CBS News
Podcast - Entertainment [DM - National]
#IAMVANESSAGUILLEN (Real America with Jorge Ramos)
Univision News
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video [DM - National]
Somebody
Topic Studios, The Intercept, and the Invisible Institute
Podcast - Investigative [ DM - National ]
Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Jackie Danziger, Jessica Cordova Kramer (Last Day (Season 2))
Lemonada Media
Podcast Producer [DM - National]
The Lakota Daughters
Voice of America
Original Online Programming – News/Documentary [DM - National]
The Michelle Obama Podcast
Spotify & Higher Ground
Podcast - Lifestyle [DM - National]
Tika Sumpter and Thai Randolph (The Suga)
Stitcher
Podcast Co-host/Ensemble [DM - National]
Zahra Rasool (Still Here)
AJ Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital
Online Producer [DM - National]
TELEVISION LOCAL HONOREES
Ashley Stroehlein (Dancing Through the Fight of a Lifetime)
WCNC Charlotte
Sports Feature [TV - Local]
Grace Chimel
WUSA9
Director [TV - Local]
JC Whittington (Daisy Fields)
WUSA9
Soft News Feature [TV - Local]
Jessica Miller (A Turning Point: The Healing Power of Poetry)
WKYC
Producer - Scripted / Edited / Live [TV - Local]
Kirstin Garriss (Black in America: Generational Pain & Healing)
Fox13 Memphis - Cox Media Group
On-Air Talent [TV - Local]
Lori Jane Gliha (Police, Paramedics, and Ketamine: What Happened to Elijah McClain?)
KDVR/FOX31
Investigative Feature [TV - Local]
Ocoee Massacre
WFTV-CHANNEL 9
Documentary [TV - Local]
Race in Chicago
WMAQ-TV
News Program [TV - Local]
Robin Wilhoit Elizabeth Sims (Ten News at 5/ What it is like to be in a Covid-19 Vaccine Trial)
WBIR-TV
Hard News Feature [TV - Local]
Sia Nyorkor (The Next 400: #DefendBlackWomen)
WOIO-TV
News Magazine [TV - Local]
WUSA9 Inauguration Day (WUSA9 11pm - Inauguration Day)
WUSA9
Frontline - Special Report [TV - Local]
RADIO NON-COMMERCIAL LOCAL HONOREES
Angela King (No more haircuts: Stylist says closing salons is right thing to do to stop COVID-19)
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Interview Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Bonnie Petrie (Petrie Dish)
Texas Public Radio
Host/Anchor [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Carson Frame
Texas Public Radio & The American Homefront Project
Reporter/Correspondent [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Daniella Cheslow (In Virginia, A Family Tragedy Stirs New Life In A Burial Ground For The Enslaved)
WAMU
News Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Fernanda Camerena (Petrie Dish)
Texas Public Radio & The Texas Newsroom
Producer [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Going Flat or Building New Breasts: Two Women's Post Mastectomy Stories (Audacious)
Connecticut Public Radio
Talk Show [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Gwynne Hogan (WNYC/Gothamist)
WNYC/Gothamist
Crisis Coverage [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Postcards From The Pandemic
ideastream
Series [Radio Non - Commercial Local]
Victoria Chamberlin (How This Army Officer Is Memorializing Her Stillborn Daughter Through Music)
WAMU
Portrait/Biography [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
'Why Can't I Breathe?' How Systemic Racism Makes COVID-19 Worse For Communities Of Color
Texas Public Radio & The Texas Newsroom
Special [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
RADIO LOCAL HONOREES
Alex Razo (Wake Up Call / The Bill Handel Show)
KFI AM 640
Producer [Radio - Local]
Amanda Orlando (Jim & Amanda on WARM98.5)
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium [Radio - Local]
Annie Frey (The Annie Frey Show on 971FMTalk)
Audacy
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio - Local]
Brigitte Quinn (The Wedding)
1010 WINS
Interview Feature [Radio - Local]
Chaos In The Capitol, A Nation Divided
WCBS-AM/Audacy New York
Frontline - Special Report [Radio Local]
Covid Community Help
Cox Media Group
Public Service Announcement- Community Giveback [Radio - Local]
KNX News (Emily Valdez)
KNX AM
Breaking News [Radio - Local]
Help for Domestic Abuse Victims During The Pandemic Shutdown (Sonstein Sunday) (Shelli Sonstein)
WAXQ-FM IHeartRadio USA
Public Affairs- Crisis Coverage [Radio - Local]
Holly Quan
KCBS RADIO (Audacy-San Francisco)
Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio - Local]
Jamie Morris (Jamie & You)
Connoisseur Media LLC
Host - Morning Drive - Medium Market [Radio - Local]
Jillene Khan (Jillene Khan on Magic 98)
Mid-West Family Broadcasting
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Small Market [Radio - Local]
Juliet Huddy (Curtis & Juliet)
WABC Radio
Frontline - Reporter/Correspondent [Radio Local]
Kelly Ford (Kelly Ford in the Morning)
Audacy
Host Morning Drive- Major Market [Radio - Local]
Lori Voornas (Lori Voornas-WJBQ-Portland)
Townsquare Media
Host - Morning Drive - Small Market [Radio - Local]
Maggie Gray (The Moose and Maggie Show)
Audacy New York
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major [Radio - Local]
Marci Wiser (95.5 KLOS/Los Angeles/Rock Format)
Meruelo Media
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market [Radio - Local]
Megan Lynch (The COVID Recession - Worse for Women)
Audacy/KMOX
Hard News Feature [Radio - Local]
myTalk's Project Down & Dirty Classic Radio Drama
KTMY-FM (United States of America)
Public Service Announcement [Radio - Local]
Sue Purnell "Big Sue" (WHRK-FM)
iHeartMedia Memphis
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market [Radio - Local]
Susy Solis (KRLD Difference Makers)
Audacy
Soft News Feature [Radio - Local]
The Gabe And Nina Morning Show (Nina Hajian)
Audacy Chicago
Crisis Coverage [Radio - Local]
VOICES with Pebbles (Pebbles)
Beasley Media Group
Public Affairs [Radio - Local]
TELEVISION STUDENT HONOREES
Andrea L. Cabrera (Newsline)
Brigham Young University
On-Air Talent [TV - Student]
Carly Wasserlein (Newsline)
Brigham Young University
Director [TV - Student]
Courtney Adema and Julia Wachtel (Hofstra Today)
Hofstra University
Producer [TV - Student]
Healthcare's New Home: A Barbershop Story (Sidni Espinosa)
University of Maryland College Park
Hard News Feature [TV - Student]
Local artist memorializes lives lost to COVID-19 (Kelsey Mannix)
Capital News Service
Soft News Feature [TV - Student]
The Flyover State (Amelia Jarecke)
University of Maryland College Park
Documentary [TV - Student]
RADIO STUDENT HONOREES
Katie Francis (Katie Francis - The Rowan Report)
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Host/Personality [Radio - Student]
Natalie Khait (First Female District Attorney in Nasau County Inspires & Encourages More Women to Enter Politics)
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Interview Feature [Radio - Student]
Nora Thomas (IS COVID-19 FORCING DISPLACEMENT IN LOW-INCOME AREAS?)
WFUV / Fordham University
News Feature [Radio - Student]
Rylee Meyer and Alexandra Cann (The Social Media Effect)
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Public Affairs [Radio - Student]
Women in Politics / Double Standards - A League of Our Own (Eli Finkelson)
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Talk Show [Radio - Student]
Zia Kelly, Madison Conte, Hannah France, Isabella Paxton, Veronica Mohesky, Alec Stutson, Jane Mather-Glass, Olivia Moses (The Check-In)
KBIA
Producer [Radio - Student]
DIGITAL MEDIA STUDENT HONOREES
Carmen Collins (WFUV NEWS PRESENTS: STAYING SAFE AND SANE)
WFUV / Fordham University
Online Producer [DM - Student]
Madison Lawson (The Obvious Question)
KBIA
Podcast Host [DM - Student]
ViewFinder Season #12 (ViewFinder Spring 2020 Virtual Screening)
ViewFinder of Capital News Service at University of Maryland, College Park
Original Online Programming [DM - Student]
To view the complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions visit allwomeninmedia.org.
About The Gracie Awards
The Gracies Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) which supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public and allied fields. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces the nationally acclaimed recognition program - the Gracie Awards which honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Cable and Telecommunications Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia) and Facebook.
