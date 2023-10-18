'47 Announces New Hires Across Executive Team Following Successful Year

'47

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

The brand's internal expansion and ongoing successful partnerships signal a strong future as '47 looks ahead to what's next.

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- '47, a privately held premium sports lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the new executive hires of Steven Monti as VP of Design & Development, Ryan Cross as VP of Merchandising and Brooke Thornton as VP of Marketing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven, Ryan, and Brooke to '47," said President Dominic Farrell. "With their fresh perspectives and innovative thinking, combined with our brand's legacy of product excellence and unwavering commitment to quality, we are poised to further enhance our position in the market and continue the tradition of delivering exceptional products to our loyal consumers."

'47's new executive hires are as follows:

  • Steven Monti joins '47 from Converse where he spent 16 years in leadership roles in Design, Development, and Product Innovation. He will be charged with leading '47's Creative Directors in the overall positioning and aesthetic of each category, pushing for new and innovative products through color, fabrics, fit, graphics, trims, and silhouettes, and developing those designs into commercially viable products.
  • Ryan Cross joins '47 from GOAT Group, the innovative sneaker and fashion marketplace, where he led Business Development, as well as Puma Group where he was the VP of Global Basketball, playing a pivotal role in the successful relaunch of PUMA into the Basketball Category. He will be charged with leading and creating '47's Line Architecture, Go To Market, Global Range, and overall Merchandising strategy and processes.
  • Brooke Thornton joins '47 with a tenure in culture marketing that includes significant leadership roles at both Red Bull and the award-winning marketing agencies, Nue and Translation. In her new role, she will be responsible for growing overall brand awareness, cementing '47 as a global leader who exists at the intersections of sports, fashion and culture.

'47 continues to evolve into a key player in the communities of sport and fashion, through new partnerships and collaborations with diverse brands and leagues such as KITH, Rowing Blazers, Diet Starts Monday, NASCAR, and more. Global market expansion continues this year too with a recent pop-up in London, an upcoming store opening in Tokyo, marking the third in Japan, and increased licensing across various new leagues and teams. While keeping their unique heritage story at the heart of strategic growth plans, '47 looks ahead to continued brand expansion.

For more information on '47, or to shop their assortment of premium sportswear, please visit www.47Brand.com.

ABOUT '47
'47 is a privately held premium sports lifestyle brand founded in Boston, MA, by twin brothers, Arthur and Henry D'Angelo in 1947. The D'Angelos were entrepreneurial pioneers who were quick to see the future of sports licensing by selling pennants and other sports memorabilia on the streets around Fenway Park. Through a combination of hard work, sound instincts and incredible passion, the brothers were able to grow their business from a single street cart to a premier sports lifestyle brand that uniquely melds sport and style. Previously known as Twins Enterprises, '47 is currently managed by Arthur's four sons, Bobby, David, Mark, and Steven. '47 is a proud partner of Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the National Hockey League, and over 900 collegiate programs. For more information, please visit www.47brand.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
47@ledecompany.com

