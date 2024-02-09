'47 Becomes Official Licensee of NASCAR Team Properties for Premium Headwear and Apparel

This new licensing deal will feature regular NASCAR, team, driver and track-branded style drops from '47

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- '47, a privately held premium sports lifestyle brand, is excited to announce a new licensing affiliation with NASCAR, the No. 1 form of motorsports in the U.S. The two iconic entities have teamed up for an ongoing partnership to deliver best-in-class products bearing some of the most famous intellectual property in motorsports. NASCAR joins the likes of MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and major colleges and universities, to comprise one of the most dynamic rosters of licensed sports apparel and headwear.

"Our partnership will bring premium quality and designs to the passionate NASCAR community," states Dominic Farrell, President of '47. "We believe '47's heritage of creating best-in-class headwear and apparel is a perfect match for the high expectations of the NASCAR fan."

"'47 is a brand that resonates with NASCAR fans and whose reach extends well beyond our world, making them a perfect partner to add to the NASCAR fan experience," said Megan Malayter, Managing Director of Licensing and Consumer Products at NASCAR. "Their iconic silhouettes, such as the Clean Up, are the 'go-to' styles for many and we're thrilled to expand their NASCAR offerings through this deal."

Throughout 2024, '47 plans to create a series of fan engagement moments at several key races, beginning with the DAYTONA 500®, and support the partnership by utilizing content creators, influencers, and celebrities. This NASCAR licensing partnership indicates continued growth for '47 especially as the brand expands globally and keeps up the momentum with brand collaborations, and new executive hires.

The licensing deal includes premium '47 headwear and apparel for NASCAR Team Properties, a collectivized licensing trust, and its beneficiary members including NASCAR, NASCAR-owned tracks such as Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, and more; as well as teams including Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Richard Childress Racing, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Team Penske, Trackhouse, 23XI Racing, and other fan favorites.

'47's premium NASCAR apparel and headwear is available for purchase now on 47Brand.com . It will also be available trackside at the Clash after the Daytona 500 race. For more information, please visit 47Brand.com .

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season gets underway with the 66th running of the DAYTONA 500®, the Great American Race, on Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

ABOUT '47

'47 is a privately held premium sports lifestyle brand founded in Boston, MA, by twin brothers, Arthur and Henry D'Angelo in 1947. The D'Angelos were entrepreneurial pioneers who were quick to see the future of sports licensing by selling pennants and other sports memorabilia on the streets around Fenway Park. Through a combination of hard work, sound instincts and incredible passion, the brothers were able to grow their business from a single street cart to a premier sports lifestyle brand that uniquely melds sport and style. '47 is a proud partner of Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the National Hockey League, over 900 collegiate programs and many international football clubs. For more information, please visit www.47brand.com .

ABOUT NASCAR TEAM PROPERTIES

NASCAR Team Properties is a NASCAR industry managed organization created to promote efficiency and operational structure for the sport's licensed merchandise business. NTP comprises NASCAR, NASCAR-owned tracks and participating teams in NASCAR's national race series, and is operated under a Board of Directors representing those organizations.

