47 loanDepot originators recognized in 2023 Scotsman Guide Top Originators rankings

Patton Gade lands No. 1 spot on Top VA Volume list

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, is proud to announce that 47 of its retail loan originators have been recognized in Scotsman Guide's Top Originators 2023 rankings, with Patton Gade earning the number one spot on the Top VA Volume list.

The 14th annual Top Originators list by Scotsman Guide is a leading performance benchmark of retail mortgage loan originators that ranks thousands of the nation's top-producing loan originators across ten categories, including Top Dollar Volume, Most Loans Closed, Top Purchase Volume, Top VA Volume and Top FHA Volume.

"We're proud to have so many members of our team recognized as Top Originators by Scotsman Guide," said loanDepot Executive Vice President John Bianchi. "Not only is it a reflection of the deep knowledge, skill, talent and dedication of each of these remarkable professionals, but also loanDepot's commitment to purpose-driven lending that includes serving the needs of first-time home buyers, veterans and other diverse communities."

Notably:

Patton Gade earned the #1 spot on the Top VA Volume list and is 89 th on the Top Purchase Volume list.

earned the #1 spot on the Top VA Volume list and is 89 on the Top Purchase Volume list. Baret Kechian is distinguished at #12 on the Top Purchase Volume list and #15 on the Top Dollar Volume list.

is distinguished at #12 on the Top Purchase Volume list and #15 on the Top Dollar Volume list. Mosi Gatling ranks #15 on the Top FHA Volume list.

Several loanDepot originators were named to the Top Dollar Volume, Most Loans Closed, and Top FHA Volume rankings. Those ranking in the top 1,000 for each category include:

Top Dollar Volume : #15, Baret Kechian; #120, Patton Gade; #209, Mosi Gatling; #216, Nathan Sibbet; #375, Scott Snapp; #380, Kristin Hanson; #445, Christian Babcock; #679, Lisa Gustafson; and #951, Joshua Jones. The complete list can be viewed here.

Most Loans Closed : #21, Baret Kechian; #35, Scott Snapp; #117, Mosi Gatling; #159, Patton Gade; #300, Christian Babcock; #337, Nathan Sibbet; #372, Kristin Hanson; #419, Ron Byrom; #432, Ray Logue; #487, Joshua Jones; #518, Brian Bower; #532, Melissa Guerra; #542, Lisa Gustafson; #668, Riccardo Wardlow; #801, Josh McCarthy; #891, Peggy Hickey; and #928, Chris Hibbing. The complete list can be viewed here.

Top FHA Volume : #15, Mosi Gatling; #33, Riccardo Wardlow; #58, Scott Snapp; #81, Jennifer Hernandez; #118, Melissa Guerra; #194, Lisa Gustafson; #247, Jon Nichols; #301, Chris Hibbing; #305, Rick DeGroff; #350, Ray Logue; #493, Sandra Keys; #512, Joshua Jones; #513, Kristin Hanson; #551, Scott Prindle; #552, Jessica Celia; #560, Ron Byrom; #587, Peggy Hickey; and #588, Michelle Babcock. The complete list can be viewed here.

Since 2010, the Scotsman Guide Top Originators list has ranked thousands of the nation's top-producing residential mortgage originators. To be included in the Top Originator rankings, a licensed residential mortgage originator must secure $40 million or more in production or close at least 100 loans within the past calendar year.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI, NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

