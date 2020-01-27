48-Foot Wingspan Autonomous Cargo Delivery Drone to be Unveiled at the 2020 Farnborough International Airshow

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yates Electrospace Corporation (YEC), whose Silent Arrow platform is bringing disruptive innovation to the heavy payload, unmanned cargo delivery market, today announced the design completion and specifications of a wide-body version of its successful GD-2000 cargo delivery drone, with unveiling set for July 20-24, 2020 at YEC booth 4470, Farnborough International Airshow, UK.

Yates Electrospace Corporation's new Silent Arrow wide-body shown next to the company's standard GD-2000 autonomous cargo delivery aircraft. Yates Electrospace Corporation engineers used extensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis to optimize glide ratio and standoff distance for the new wide-body GD-2000 platform.

Developed by YEC based on real-time demand from U.S. and allied foreign government Special Operators including the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), the new wide-body is 60% larger than the standard Silent Arrow® GD-2000, with a 140cu/ft cargo bay that accommodates five times more life-saving supplies, medicines and tactical cargo.

"The YEC engineering team used current flight data from the inaugural GD-2000 product line along with extensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis to optimize the aerodynamics and glide ratio of this rather massive cargo delivery platform," said Chip Yates, YEC's founder and CEO. "With two launch customers on hand, our accelerated schedule delivers development units by the end of March 2020 and 10 flight test units throughout the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2020."

Specification highlights of the new Silent Arrow GD-2000 WB include:

Gross Weight: 2,000lbs (907 kg)

Cargo Weight: 1,250lbs (567 kg)

Cargo Volume: 140cu/ft (4 cu/m)

Glide Ratio: 7.63:1

Standoff: 36 miles (58km)

Logistics: 48ft wingspan (4 spring-deployed wings) stowed in 3.5ft x 3.5ft x 13ft fuselage

A full scale, flight-ready Silent Arrow GD-2000 cargo delivery drone was unveiled on September 10-13, 2019 at the Defense & Security Equipment International (DSEI) show in London, co-hosted by The MEL Group, whose Silent Arrow® contract manufacturing license has been extended to include serial production of the GD-2000 WB, and who will support YEC at Farnborough 2020.

Designed for immediate air response and emergency relief, Silent Arrow's tightly integrated packaging with its unique spring-deployed wing system transported inside the fuselage, high standoff distance and low cost has received enthusiastic reception from both the tactical resupply and the humanitarian / disaster relief markets. Silent Arrow is designed for fixed-wing and rotorcraft deployment of critically needed supplies, cargo and fuel under austere operating conditions and timelines.

Silent Arrow® was named one of six "Unmanned Cargo Aircraft to Watch" by Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine in their Aerospace & Defense 2020 issue.

About Yates Electrospace Corporation: Founded in 2012 by electric aviation pioneer Chip Yates, YEC is known for designing, building and flying the world's fastest manned electric aircraft, developing and constructing megawatt-class electric propulsion systems, and creating and launching the revolutionary Silent Arrow® product line, which was named one of six "Unmanned Cargo Aircraft to Watch" by Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine in their Aerospace & Defense 2020 issue. YEC engineering teams have been awarded six Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) aircraft world records and two FAI Louis Bleriot medals for disruptive contributions to the field of electric aviation. For more information visit: www.yateselectrospace.com

Contact:

Greg Fehrenbach

+1 949-243-4163

233106@email4pr.com

SOURCE Yates Electrospace Corporation