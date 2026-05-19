48 Hour Books Stays on Top of Book Printing Trends with Special Edition Options

TWINSBURG, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 48 Hour Books, the go-to self-publishing partner for fast, high-quality book printing continues to provide value to authors by staying on top of book printing trends with added special edition options.

48 Hour Books Continues to Add Special Edition Options: 48 Hour Books continues to listen to the needs of authors by adding more special edition book printing options. The company has added several special edition options over the past year and continues to provide additional features for books with printed edges, custom endsheets, and two-sided dust jackets. With a range of customizable options, US authors can keep their high-quality, special edition book projects domestic, without having rely on international printers. With locations in both Twinsburg, OH and Las Vegas, NV, authors can ship their books to their home, business, or fulfillment center.

View 48 Hour Books' book printing options and self-publishing resources at 48HrBooks.com.

Specialty Features Offered by 48 Hour Books:

Diamond 3D Foil Covers – Raised, metallic foil accents that add dimension and shine to cover text and design elements – Available in a range of colors with more to come. Learn More





– Raised, metallic foil accents that add dimension and shine to cover text and design elements – Available in a range of colors with more to come. Edge Printing – Custom designs printed directly on the cut edges of hardcover and paperback books for a premium, sprayed-edge look. Learn More





– Custom designs printed directly on the cut edges of hardcover and paperback books for a premium, sprayed-edge look. Custom End Sheets – Personalized text and images printed on the inside covers of hardcover books. Learn More





– Personalized text and images printed on the inside covers of hardcover books. Double-Sided Dust Jackets – Removable, full-color covers that protect fabric and leather hardcovers while showcasing foil and textured accents – Available in double-sided printing for a fully custom design. Learn More

Specialized Self-Publishing Services

Reformatting Services – In-house graphic designers format book interiors to match best-selling styles, with custom options available.





– In-house graphic designers format book interiors to match best-selling styles, with custom options available. Book Cover Design – Authors can work directly with professional designers using customizable templates or commission a fully custom cover from scratch.

Resources for Self-Published Authors

Dedicated Support – Each customer receives a dedicated customer service representative and a professional pre-press technician to review files, prepare proofs, and assist with design or formatting needs.





– Each customer receives a dedicated customer service representative and a professional pre-press technician to review files, prepare proofs, and assist with design or formatting needs. The Ultimate Guide to a 48 Hour Book – A free step-by-step guide designed to help authors navigate the book printing process efficiently and avoid costly mistakes. The guide is available as a PDF download or can be ordered as a paperback book.





– A free step-by-step guide designed to help authors navigate the book printing process efficiently and avoid costly mistakes. The guide is available as a PDF download or can be ordered as a paperback book. Free Book Templates – Downloadable layout templates with correct sizing and margins, allowing authors to easily insert their manuscripts.

About 48 Hour Books

For over 40 years, 48 Hour Books has brought self-published authors' visions to life through high-quality book printing, precision craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service. The company has printed millions of books for thousands of satisfied customers, including authors, businesses, and educators across North America.

48 Hour Books was founded in 1984 by Jim Fulton, founder and CEO, as a digital printing company in Akron, Ohio. In 2005, the company expanded into book printing, officially launching 48 Hour Books. The corporate office relocated to Twinsburg, Ohio in July 2023, and in November 2019, the company opened 48 Hour Books West, a production-only facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. With two production locations, 48 Hour Books efficiently serves customers throughout the United States and Canada.

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SOURCE 48 Hour Books