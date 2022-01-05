48% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Automotive Engine Oil Market | Growing Number of Vehicles in Use to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the automotive engine oil market between 2021 and 2026 is 851.75 mn L. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing number of vehicles in use and APAC driving market revenue are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The automotive engine oil market report is segmented by Application (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The automotive engine oil market share growth by the passenger vehicles segment will be significant for revenue generation. The makers of engine oil for passenger vehicles are investing heavily in alternate technologies to comply with the evolving corporate average fuel economy (CAFÉ) standards. Such standards include the use of engine oil for gasoline vehicles, diesel vehicles, and hybrid vehicles. Automotive OEMs are constantly working on improving the performance and energy efficiency of internal combustion engines. Owing to this, the demand for passenger vehicles with an advanced fuel injection system, variable cylinder displacement, and hybrid powertrain is increasing. This is driving developments in passenger vehicle engine oil, driving market growth through the segment.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The automotive engine oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.



BP Plc - The company offers a wide range of automotive engine oil such as Visco 7000 5W 30, Visco 7000 C 5W 40, Visco 5000 M 5W 30 among others.

Chevron Corp. - The company offers a wide range of automotive engine oil such as Delo 600 ADF 15W 40, Havoline PRO DS among others.

China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers a wide range of automotive engine oil such as JUSTAR J500 10W 30, JUSTAR J500 20W 50, JUSTAR J500 SM CF among others.

Eni S.p.A - The company offers a wide range of automotive engine oil such as Eni i Sint, Eni i Base, Eni Rotra among others.

Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers a wide range of automotive engine oil such as Mobil 1, Mobil Super , Mobil Delvac 1 among others.

Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers a wide range of automotive engine oil such as Mobil 1, Mobil Super, Mobil Delvac 1 among others.

Automotive Engine Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.20% Market growth 2022-2026 851.75 mn L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.20 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Eni S.p.A, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, MOTUL SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Valvoline Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

