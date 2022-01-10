48% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Interactive Children's Books Market |Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Arbordale Publishing LLC |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the interactive children's books market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the using interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of ebooks, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning. However, digital addiction is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The interactive children's books market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles

The interactive children's book market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring small and regional players to compete in the market. The interactive children's books market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy. name Ltd., News Corp., Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and ViacomCBS Inc.

Product Insights & News

Amazon.com Inc. - In August 2021, Amazon India announced a partnership with Tribes India to launch Karigar Mela

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The interactive children's books market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the interactive children's books market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online.

the market is classified into offline and online. By Type, the market is classified into physical books and ebooks.

the market is classified into physical books and ebooks. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

Interactive Children's Books Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 590.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., News Corp., Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and ViacomCBS Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

