48% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Interactive Children's Books Market |Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Arbordale Publishing LLC |Technavio

Jun 13, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Interactive Children's Books Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for interactive children's books in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for books for children in the age group of 0-14 years will facilitate the interactive children's books market growth in APAC over the forecast period
The interactive children's books market value is set to grow by USD 590.23 million at a CAGR of 4.53% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
The market is driven by factors such as the using interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of ebooks, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning. However, digital addiction is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The interactive children's books market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
The interactive children's book market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring small and regional players to compete in the market. The interactive children's books market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy. name Ltd., News Corp., Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and ViacomCBS Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc. - In August 2021, Amazon India announced a partnership with Tribes India to launch Karigar Mela
- Corus Entertainment Inc. - In August 2021, the company announced a partnership with AS Global licensing for lifestyle content creators
- Koehler Books - In August 2021, the company was awarded 11 Fiction awards
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The interactive children's books market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
The competitive scenario provided in the interactive children's books market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online.
- By Type, the market is classified into physical books and ebooks.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
|
Interactive Childrens Books Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 590.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Hogs Back Books Ltd., Koehler Books, Lagardere SCA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., and Scholastic Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Publishing
2.3.1 Content development
2.3.2 Product development
2.3.3 Content formatting
2.3.4 Product design
2.3.5 Printing and binding
2.3.6 Marketing and sales
2.3.7 Outbound logistics
Support activities
Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
The distribution channel segments that will exhibit a growth rate faster than that of the overall market have been termed as fast-growing segments and those that will lag behind the overall market have been termed as slow-growing segments.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on offline distribution channel
Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025?
Exhibit 19: Online- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on online distribution channel
Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 21: ?Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6. Market Segmentation by Type
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Physical books
- eBooks
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type
6.3 Physical books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: Physical books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Physical books - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 eBooks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: eBooks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: eBooks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 29:?Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025?
Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)?
Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)?
Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: ?South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)?
Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
8.9 Key leading countries
Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
8.10 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 ?Market drivers
9.1.1 Using interactive books for early literacy
9.1.2 Growing popularity of eBooks
9.1.3 Growing use of gamification for interactive learning
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Digital addiction
9.2.2 Growing incidents of privacy breach
9.2.3 Stiff competition from unorganized sector
Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Growing e-commerce and m-commerce market
9.3.2 Personalization of storybooks
9.3.3 Increasing number of independently published books
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
11.4 Arbordale Publishing LLC
Exhibit 55: Arbordale Publishing LLC - Overview
Exhibit 56: Arbordale Publishing LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 57: Arbordale Publishing LLC - Key offerings
11.5 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
Exhibit 58: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
Exhibit 59: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
11.6 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
Exhibit 62: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Overview
Exhibit 63: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Segment focus
11.7 Corus Entertainment Inc.
Exhibit 66: Corus Entertainment Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Corus Entertainment Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Corus Entertainment Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 69: Corus Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: Corus Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus
11.8 Hogs Back Books Ltd.
Exhibit 71: Hogs Back Books Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Hogs Back Books Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 73: Hogs Back Books Ltd. - Key offerings
11.9 Koehler Books
Exhibit 74: Koehler Books - Overview
Exhibit 75: Koehler Books - Product and service
Exhibit 76: Koehler Books – Key news
Exhibit 77: Koehler Books - Key offerings
11.10 Lagardere SCA
Exhibit 78: Lagardere SCA - Overview
Exhibit 79: Lagardere SCA - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Lagardere SCA - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Lagardere SCA - Segment focus
11.11 Lerner Publishing Group Inc.
Exhibit 82: Lerner Publishing Group Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 83: Lerner Publishing Group Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 84: Lerner Publishing Group Inc. - Key offerings
11.12 Scholastic Inc.
Exhibit 85: Scholastic Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 86: Scholastic Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 87: Scholastic Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 88: Scholastic Inc. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 92: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
