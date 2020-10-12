48 West Founder Leigh Dow Named To NSBA Leadership Council

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 48 West Agency CEO, Leigh Dow, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Dow, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

The NSBA Leadership Council is a select group of small-business activists who have a desire to improve America's small-business community by advocating on behalf of NSBA's small-business members with Congress, the administration, and the media. "My previous work in government affairs taught me how important it is for the small-business community to stay connected to their legislators," stated Dow. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will give me a platform to take the collective small-business message to those that need to hear it most: Congress."

Dow has founded two successful marketing and public relations agencies that provide clients with creative PR, marketing and communications strategies. She has received numerous accolades for her leadership, entrepreneurship and community involvement and is a Phoenix Business Journal 2018 Outstanding Women in Business honoree. Most recently, she was name as one of the Phoenix Business Journal's 2020 Most Admired Leaders.

Dow joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to step up involvement in tackling the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Leigh as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."

