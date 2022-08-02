4872.29 thousand MT growth for Copper Market, demand for integrated circuits (ICS) to boost market growth, Analyzing growth for Diversified Metals and Mining - Technavio

Factors such as demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in electric and hybrid vehicles, high cost of production, and lack of cyber threats will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the fluctuation in copper prices will restrict the market growth.

The is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the presence of numerous substitutes might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the copper wire market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The copper market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including:

Aditya Birla Group

Antofagasta Plc

BHP Group plc

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd.

Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

Freeport McMoRan Inc.

Glencore Plc

Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Market Segmentation

By Type

The main copper segment's market share will expand significantly. The copper that is produced by the mining of copper ore is known as primary copper. The copper ore is refined to create copper concentrates, which are then used to produce the final refined copper. Demand for primary copper will rise during the projection period as refined copper extraction increases.

By Geography

APAC will account for 79% of market growth. The main markets for copper in APAC are China , South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan . The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe , the Middle East , and Africa , as well as South America. Over the projection period, improvements in the electrical and electronic sectors will help the copper market in APAC grow.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report.

Related Reports

Dolomite Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The dolomite market share is expected to increase by USD 471.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.78%.

Barite Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The barite market share is expected to increase to USD 290.79 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77%.

Copper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2021-2025 4872.29 th MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Group, Antofagasta Plc, BHP Group plc, China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd., Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd., and KGHM Polska Miedz SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Primary copper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Secondary copper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aditya Birla Group

Antofagasta Plc

BHP Group plc

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd.

Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

Freeport McMoRan Inc.

Glencore Plc

Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio