$488.3 Bn Bottled Water Processing Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water Processing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bottled Water Processing market accounted for $195.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $488.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Increase in consumption of bottled water, rising awareness regarding water and wastewater treatment and growing demand for high purity water from consumers are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high capital expenditure for setting up new production and processing facilities are restricting the market growth.

Bottled water is processed for the removal and reoccurrence of pathogenic organisms and protozoa, which taint its quality, and reduces shelf life. Bottled water processing steps include water filtration, carbonation, bottle blower and bottle washer, post which the processed water bottles are sent for packing. The membrane technologies such as reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and chlorination are also part of bottled water processing.

Based on the equipment, filters segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Filters are majorly used for the removal of visible particles and for eliminating the microorganisms from potable water. The filtration process is one of the key methods used for the purification and desalination of water. The major membrane filtration techniques used for processing bottled water includes microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF), and nanofiltration (NF).

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth during the forecast period due to the support of local governments, increasing investments in R&D activities and rapid economic growth in countries such as India and China. It is attracting investors for setting up production facilities due to the ease of availability of raw materials, skilled labour, land, and equipment at lower costs.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Bottled Water Processing Market, By Packaging Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glass

5.3 Plastic

5.4 Other Packaging Materials

5.4.1 Can Packaging

5.4.2 Retort Pouches



6 Global Bottled Water Processing Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sparkling Water

6.2.1 Sparkling Flavored Water

6.2.2 Unflavored Sparkling Water

6.3 Still Water

6.3.1 Still Flavored Water

6.3.2 Unflavored Still Water

6.4 Flavoured Water

6.5 Mineral Water

6.6 Other Product Types



7 Global Bottled Water Processing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Packaging

7.3 Ion Exchange and Demineralisation

7.3.1 Reverse Osmosis (Ro) and Electrodialysis

7.3.2 Ion Exchange (Ix)

7.4 Filtration

7.4.1 Membrane Filtration

7.4.2 Other Filtrations

7.5 Disinfection

7.5.1 Ozonation

7.5.2 Chlorination

7.5.3 Ultraviolet

7.5.4 Other Disinfections

7.6 Bottle Washing & Filling

7.7 Microfiltration (MF)

7.8 Ultrafiltration

7.9 Other Technologies



8 Global Bottled Water Processing Market, By Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Shrink Wrappers

8.3 Fillers & Cappers

8.4 Filters

8.5 Blow Molders

8.6 Bottle Washers

8.7 Other Equipments

8.7.1 Quality Control Instruments

8.7.2 Labeling Equipment

8.7.3 Miscellaneous Tools

8.7.4 Case Packing Equipment



9 Global Bottled Water Processing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Pepsico

11.2 DowDupont

11.3 Lenntech B.V.

11.4 Nestl

11.5 Coca-Cola

11.6 Pall Corporation

11.7 General Electric

11.8 Tata Global Beverages

11.9 3M Company

11.10 Velocity Equipment Solutions Inc

11.11 Axeon Water Technologies

11.12 Danone

11.13 Norland International Inc

11.14 Seychelles Environmental Technologies Inc

11.15 Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc

11.16 Alfa Laval



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyt6vw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

