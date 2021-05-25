4885.72 thousand Units Growth Expected in Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
The automotive heated steering wheel market is set to grow by 4885.72 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autoliv Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Gentherm Inc., I.G. Bauerhin GmbH, Ningbo Joyson Electronics Co. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Seco, Symtec Engineers (P) Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increase in demand for luxury cars, and the rise in auto sales in colder regions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
o OEM
o Aftermarket
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive heated steering wheel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autoliv Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Gentherm Inc., I.G. Bauerhin GmbH, Ningbo Joyson Electronics Co. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Seco, Symtec Engineers (P) Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market size
· Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market trends
· Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market industry analysis
The increase in demand for luxury cars is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of steering system production hindering the heated steering wheel market may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive heated steering wheel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive heated steering wheel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive heated steering wheel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive heated steering wheel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive heated steering wheel market vendors
