49% CAGR in Artificial Intelligence Market In US Education Sector | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI, increased demand for ITS, and significant scope of AI applications will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with AI may threaten the growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Higher Education



K-12

Education Model

Learner Model



Pedagogical Model



Domain Model

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cognii, International Business Machines Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, Pixatel, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the artificial intelligence market growth in the education sector in US during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence market size in the education sector in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector in us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence market vendors in the education sector in US

Artificial Intelligence Market In The Education Sector In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 253.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 47.39 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cognii, International Business Machines Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, Pixatel, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

